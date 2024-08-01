Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad passes away at 71

New Delhi [India], August 1 : Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah took to X and offered condolences on the demise of Gaekwad after losing a long battle with cancer.

"My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Aunshuman Gaekwad. Heartbreaking for the entire cricket fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," Shah wrote on X.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly mourned Gaekwad and wrote on X, "RIP Anshu bhai .. terrible terrible news."

BCCI gave Rs 1 crore, and the 1983 World Cup-winning team also helped in the treatment of Gaekwad.

"The board stands by Gaekwad's family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for his quick recovery. The Indian Cricket Board will continue to monitor Gaekwad's progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly," BCCI previously said in the statement.

Gaekwad served as the coach of India after being appointed in October 1997. It was under his reign that India's iconic spinner, Anil Kumble, claimed all ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999.

Gaekwad also represented India in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1975 to 1987. Gaekwad made his Test debut against the West Indies in December 1974. He scored 1,985 runs in Tests, with his highest score of 201 coming against arch-rival Pakistan. In a career that spanned over 22 years, Gaekwad played 205 first-class matches.

