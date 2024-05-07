Former India cricketer picks Riyan Parag as player to watch out for in DC-RR clash in IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], May 7 : Ahead of the clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Indian Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra chose uncapped Indian player Riyan Parag as the player to watch out for in the clash on Tuesday.

In 10 matches of IPL 2024, Parag has scored 409 runs in nine innings at an average of 58.42 and a strike rate of 159.84, with four half-centuries. His best score is 84*. He is the fourth-highest run-getter this season. Ahead of him are capped Indian players Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli and Sai Sudarshan, making him the highest uncapped run-scorer this season so far.

In 64 matches for RR since Parag's debut back in 2019, the 2018 U19 World Cup winner has scored 1,009 runs at an average of 22.93 and a strike rate of 136.17, with six half-centuries. His best score is 84*.

The former right-hand opener asserted Parag has improved his game in the last few years against the short balls.

"He is not a spark, he is fire, and his name is Riyan Parag. All of us know that he is hitting but what is he doing differently? A marked improvement has been seen in his game against short bowling. For that, you need to practice a lot, whether it is against the sidearm or a bowling machine, the hard work is evident," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra further stated that Parag is playing really well at the moment and he will surely come to the Indian team soon.

"Pace has not troubled him at all and that has made the difference. If he keeps hitting like this, he will go very far. I am telling you, he will come in the Indian team, he is batting that well," the commentator added.

The Royals are holding the second place in the IPL 2024 standings with 16 points after winning 8 of 10 matches. They are coming into this match after losing against the Hyderabad-based franchise by just one run.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Wk/C), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor