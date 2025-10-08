Former India skipper Rohit Sharma receives special memento for guiding India to Champions Trophy glory

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : The 27th edition of the CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) Awards was held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, honouring cricketers and former stars across the globe. Former India captain Rohit Sharma stole the limelight not just for his glamorous looks, but also for the special recognition he received during the event.

With Rohit at the helm, India lifted two successive ICC titles, beginning with the famous T20 World Cup title win in 2024 in Barbados and the Champions Trophy haul in March earlier this year. Remarkably, India clinched both coveted accolades without losing a single contest. Rohit delivered a masterclass with his bat, walloping 76 in the final against New Zealand to script a memorable title win for India.

The event marked Rohit's first public appearance since being dropped as the Indian ODI captain ahead of the ODI series in Australia, scheduled to commence on October 19. The veteran swashbuckler received the award from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Apart from Rohit, Sanju Samson was named the Men's T20I cricketer of the Year. Samson famously notched three T20I centuries last year. Since 2024, the top-order wicketkeeper batter has amassed 619 runs in 25 matches at an average of 32.57.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has developed a knack for scalping wickets, was crowned the Men's T20I Bowler of the Year award. Since last year, Varun has been on a wicket-taking spree, scalping 38 wickets in 18 T20Is at 12.94, with two five-wicket hauls.

Shreyas Iyer received a memento for finishing the Champions Trophy as India's highest run-getter, finishing with 243 runs in five innings at 48.60 with a best score of 79. Harsh Dubey was named Domestic Cricketer of the Year after he enjoyed a record-breaking 69 wickets in Vidarbha's Ranji Trophy-winning season.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi won the Emerging Young Player of the Year after he mustered up 300 runs in 12 matches at an average of 33.33 in 11 innings for Kolkata Knight Riders in the cash-rich IPL this year.

In the women's category, India pulled off a clean sweep with Deepti Sharma claiming Women's International Bowler of the Year and stylish opener Smriti Mandhana being crowned as Women's International Batsmen of the Year.

England's rising sensation Harry Brook's sizzling efforts in red-ball cricket got recognition with the Men's Test Batter of the Year. At the same time, Sri Lanka's season spinner Prabath Jayasuriya stood victorious in the bowler's category.

England's decorated batter Joe Root bagged the most significant prize and was honoured with the Men's International Cricketer of the Year. West Indies stalwart Brian Lara was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Lara is the leading run-scorer for the Caribbean side across all formats with 22,260 runs to his name.

Following the recognition, Lara said, "To be presented with this accolade at such a celebrated forum is special indeed. It feels wonderful to know that my journey in cricket continues to be remembered and cherished in this way. It serves as a reflection of the countless hours of preparation and the collective spirit that drives every performance. My gratitude goes to CEAT for recognising those efforts."

Former India spinner Bhagwath Chandrasekhar was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement of the Year. During his illustrious career, he scythed 242 wickets in 58 Tests, at an average of over 29, laced with 12 four-fers,16 five-wicket hauls and two ten-fers. Best of 8/79.

Lifetime Achievement award winner, Chandrashekhar, said, "This award carries immense significance as it comes from a platform that I have seen for many years, and it has honoured the very best in cricket. It is both humbling and motivating, and I hope it encourages many more players to believe in the possibilities the sport offers."

