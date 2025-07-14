Former India speedster Varun Aaron joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as new bowling coach

New Delhi [India], July 14 : Sunrisers Hyderabad have roped in former India tearaway Varun Aaron as the new bowling coach ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League.

The Sunrisers took to X on Monday to announce Varun's appointment, which read, "A fiery addition to our coaching staff! Welcome Varun Aaron as our new bowling coach."

Before Aaron's appointment, former New Zealand quick James Franklin served as SRH's bowling coach last season, replacing ex-South Africa speedster Dale Steyn. The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement at the beginning of the year, is set to replace Franklin and will work to fine-tune the 2016 IPL winners' bowling attack for the 19th season of the cash-rich league.

Varun was a familiar face in the cash-rich league. He represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. His last appearance in the league dates back to the 2022 season. He made two appearances for Gujarat Titans, scything two wickets at an average of 26.00. Overall, Varun boasts 44 scalps in 52 matches at an average of 33.66. He lifted the title with GT in 2022.

In a country that has starved for explosive pacers, Varun announced himself to the world as a genuine quick. He made the headlines by clocking 153 kph during the 2010-11 Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Gujarat. With the sheer pace with which he bowled and consistent performances, Varun looked set to become the next big thing in the world of cricket.

Varun was awarded for his mouth-watering display in 2011 when he was named to the India Emerging Players squad that went to Australia. He earned a call-up to the India ODI squad for the series in England but sat on the bench for the entire series. Varun went on to make his ODI debut in October 2011, and a month later, he earned his maiden Test cap for India.

With the rise of a new generation of pacers, Varun's opportunities became limited. He made nine appearances in Tests and nine in ODIs. During his time in red-ball cricket, Varun picked up 18 wickets, averaging 52.61. In the 50-over format, Varun scythed 11 scalps at an average of 38.09.

Varun's last appearance in competitive cricket came in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy for Jharkhand against Goa. He ended the match with figures of 2/29 in his six-over spell as Jharkhand cruised to a comfortable 31-run victory with consummate ease.

