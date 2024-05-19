Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh reveals his picks for finalists of IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], May 19 : Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh named Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders as the two teams he feels will play the Indian Premier League (IPL) final.

After enduring a month full of defeats in April, RCB are flying high with six wins on the trot. They defied the mathematical odds and punched their ticket for the playoffs following a 27-run against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

After scripting a story nothing short of a fairytale, RCB became the first side ever to qualify for the knockout stage after registering a sole win in their first seven games of a season.

The Challengers became the fourth team after Rajasthan Royals, table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad to qualify for the playoffs.

With the form that RCB are enjoying, Harbhajan feels that Kohli and KKR team mentor Gautam Gambhir who have had their on-field scuffle will return to face each other in the final.

"I feel that RCB and KKR will play the final. If that happens Kohli and Gambhir will be back to face each other. RCB can win the trophy from this point, they have fought hard for each run. If they play with this energy then it will be hard to stop this team," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

The hype around Kohli and Gambhir's rivalry started to build in the previous edition of the IPL. A verbal spat between the Lucknow Super Giants bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli.

LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir became the central figure as he was seen having an animated conversation with Virat after the match. Players, including KL Rahul, and support staff were seen separating the two. Kohli was then seen having a lengthy chat with LSG captain KL Rahul.

In their second encounter of the previous season, Kohli had celebrated the fall of the LSG wickets during their innings in his trademark animated aggression. He was seen blowing kisses to the crowd after RCB won the game.

However, during this year's IPL match between Gambhir's KKR and Virat's RCB, a lot of fans were excited about the possibility of another aggressive face-off between these two Indian stars. However, both Gambhir and Virat were spotted smiling and hugging each other, possibly hinting towards putting their past behind them.

