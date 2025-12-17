Former Indian cricketer R Sridhar named Sri Lanka's fielding coach

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 17 : Former India cricketer and fielding coach R Sridhar has been named the fielding coach for the Sri Lanka men's team until the end of the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled from February 7 to March 8, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Sridhar has previously served as the senior India men's team fielding coach from 2014 to 2021. A Level 3 certified BCCI coach, Sridhar also led a 10-day fielding program for Sri Lanka's top teams in Colombo in May last year.

Upon his appointment, Sridhar stated that his role is to foster an environment that enhances Sri Lanka players' natural athleticism, awareness and pride, building on their traditional strengths of quick hands, sharp reflexes, and fearless play.

"Sri Lankan players have always stood for instinctive brilliance, resilience, and collective spirit. My role is not to impose a system, but to nurture an environment where athleticism, awareness, and pride in the field can grow naturally. Sri Lanka's traditional strengthsquick hands, sharp reflexes, and fearless intent, can be further enhanced by creating realistic, game-like learning environments," Sridhar said after being appointed to the new job on Wednesday, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Sridhar's appointment is part of a minor coaching reshuffle for the Sri Lanka men's team, following the additions of Julian Wood as batting coach and Rene Ferdinands as spin bowling coach in October. The move comes after a disappointing Asia Cup and Pakistan tour, where fielding lapses were a major concern.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sridhar will work with the men's team ahead of the upcoming series against Pakistan and England, leading into the World Cup, with his role already in effect.

Additionally, the former speedster Pramodya Wickramasinghe will head Sri Lanka's new national selection committee, including both men's and women's senior squads, according to ESPNcricinfo. In addition to Pramodya Wickramasinghe, the selection committee comprises former cricketers Vinothen John, Indika de Saram, Rasanjali Chandima Silva, and Tharanga Paranavitana.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor