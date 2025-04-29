Former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth visits Tirupati Balaji temple

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 : Former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth visited the Tirupati Balaji temple, also known as the Venkateswara Temple, in Tirumala on Tuesday.

Sreesanth made his ODI debut for India in 2005 against Sri Lanka. He was later called up to the Test squad in 2006 for the England series and played a T20 match against South Africa the same year. He was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning teams.

Across all formats, he played 90 matches, took 169 wickets at an average of 35.89 and an economy rate of 4.49. His best bowling figure, 6/55, came against England in 2006.

In August 2013, Sreesanth was banned for life by the BCCI, along with teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, over alleged IPL spot-fixing. His ban was later reduced to seven years and ended in September 2020.

He returned to domestic cricket in 2021, representing Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also entered the IPL auctions in 2021 and 2022 but went unsold.

Sreesanth played 27 Test matches, taking 87 wickets and scoring 281 runs. In 53 ODIs, he claimed 75 wickets. In T20Is, he played 10 matches and took 7 wickets.

In the IPL, he played for Punjab Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Rajasthan Royals, taking 40 wickets in 44 matches at an average of 29.85 and an economy of 8.14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor