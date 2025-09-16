Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf targets Suryakumar with derogatory remarks amid handshake row

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 16 : Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf triggered a firestorm by using a derogatory term to abuse India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Amid the worsening ties between the two neighbouring nations after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, during which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 tourists, a new controversy has emerged in the world of cricket.

Despite the backlash and calls for a boycott of the India-Pakistan fixture at the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, the game went ahead and has been surrounded by controversy.

Shaking hands before and after the match has been a longstanding practice in cricket. However, the Indian players refused to shake hands with their counterparts after securing a thumping 7-wicket victory in Dubai. In response, Pakistan pulled out of the post-match presentation.

The handshake row has now taken a turn towards the uglier side after Yousuf's remarks during a panel discussion about Suryakumar went viral. Yusuf appeared as the guest expert and was asked to weigh in on India's decision to refrain from shaking hands with Pakistan players.

While voicing his opinion, Yousuf launched an offensive remark on Suryakumar, who steered India to victory with his unbeaten 47 and accused India of foul play.

"India cannot escape their filmy world. Their captain, Suarkumar Yadav," Yousuf said during the live session in Samaa TV, prompting the anchor to correct him, "It's Suryakumar Yadav." Yousuf continued, "Yeah, that's what I said, Suarkumar Yadav."

"Yeah, that's what I said. Suarkumar Yadav," Yousuf continued, to which the anchor replied, "No, his name is Suryakumar Yadav."

"India should be ashamed of itself because of the methods they are trying to win matches, using the umpire and torturing the referee to act according to their will," Yousuf added.

The handshake row escalated after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, accusing him of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC laws relating to the spirit of cricket.

According to sources, the International Cricket Council (ICC) will not entertain Pakistan's request and indicated that the PCB's request will be denied.

