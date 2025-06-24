Leeds [UK], June 24 : England's former pace spearhead Stuart Broad has put the tag of "favourites" on India to stand triumphant against his former side on day five of an enthralling series opener at Headingley.

The opening Test between the two modern-day behemoths is perfectly poised. England is pursuing a 371-run target, while India is 10 wickets away from commencing Shubman Gill's captaincy reign with a victory.

With the threat of the new ball looming, Broad believes it will be decisive for England to see off the threat to stay in the race. Despite a way of escape for the hosts, Broad sees India ahead in the race, considering they need just 10 opportunities to walk out of Headingley with a 1-0 advantage.

"Getting through that new ball period is going to be key for England tomorrow. I think India have to be favourites on a day five pitch. They only need to create 10 opportunities, and they need to take their catches. They have to be favourites," Broad said on Sky Sports.

After India folded on 364 in the final session, England's opening pair, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, came out to bat to see off the final six overs. They weathered the storm and ensured England walked out in one piece.

The duo adopted a conservative approach and preyed on lacklustre deliveries. Crawley reeled off back-to-back fours and propelled England to 21/0, 350 runs shy of victory. Broad believes the Ben Stokes-led troops will see them as favourites, but Gill could turn the contest if he manages the "responsibility" of using his bowlers well.

"But England will be taking themselves up in the dressing room and thinking they are favourites. Gill has a responsibility to use the bowlers well. They need to come in and whack the pitch as hard as they can," he added.

On the final day, the Headingley strip will be the prime conspirator behind the downfall of the losing side. KL Rahul, who battled his way to 137(247), hopes the cracks open up and play tricks on English batters, which will prove to be a "blockbuster" for the visitors.

"I think it is a perfect day-five wicket for us to bowl on. It is a blockbuster for us. When the Test match started, I felt like it was a good batting wicket and it would be a draw, but there has been some good wear and tear, so we are hoping that tomorrow the cracks open up and hopefully it will be an interesting match. It has been up and down for us, and the wicket has been playing tricks," Rahul said on Sky Sports.

