Former RCB legends AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle hail RCB after their maiden IPL title

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 4 : Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle expressed their gratitude after RCB's maiden title victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday at the Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Chris Gayle posted on his Instagram account, "EE SAALA CUP NAMDE #RCB IPL 2025."

AB de Villiers also posted on his Instagram account, "EE SALA CUP NAMDU."

A brilliant spell from Krunal Pandya and solid pace bowling from the trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal brought RCB their first-ever IPL title after 18 years, with a six-run win over PBKS on Tuesday.

The wait for the title continues for PBKS, who reached their first final in 11 years under the exceptional leadership of Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting.

However, after 18 years, skipper Rajat Patidar has lifted the title for RCB, with their superstar batter Virat Kohli getting his first-ever IPL trophy after 18 years with the team.

PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh (3/40) and Kyle Jamieson (3/48) applied timely breaks with the ball, while Yuzi Chahal (1/37) also prevented batters from attacking.

While Virat (43 in 35 balls, with three fours) tried to keep the innings together, skipper Rajat Patidar (26 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes), Jitesh Sharma (24 in 10 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Liam Livingstone (25 in 15 balls, with two fours) upped the attack enough to help RCB post 190/9 in 20 overs.

In the run-chase, PBKS started well with Priyansh Arya (24 in 19 balls, with four boundaries) and Prabhsimran (26 in 22 balls, with two sixes) stitching a 43-run stand.

Josh Inglis (39 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Shashank Singh (61* in 30 balls, three wins and six sixes) tried their level best to keep up with the rising run rate, but Krunal Panddya (2/17), Yash Dayal (1/18) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/38) put a fine show with the ball to restrict PBKS to 184/7, despite a sensational 22 runs smashed by Shashank in the final over while needing 29.

After winning the maiden IPL title, RCB will have a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium. Preparations have started in Bengaluru for the victory parade of RCB, after Bengaluru edged past PBKS in the final of IPL 2025.

The RCB players will have a victory parade on the road in front of Vidhana Soudha, the heart of Bengaluru, and on the road near Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor