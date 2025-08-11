Former skipper Mithali Raj confident about India's strong performance in World Cup 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : Former India captain Mithali Raj, who was a part of the event and had led the side in the previous edition, believed that the team's recent string of results puts them in a strong position for the upcoming World Cup.

"The way the team has been doing over the last year, not just in ODIs, but in T20Is. A wonderful series in England, beating England in England. I can see with their confidence, and being there in the home World Cup. I think nothing better," the former cricketer said as quoted by the ICC.

Earlier, India legends Mithali Raj and Yuvraj Singh, along with stars of the present, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, came together in Mumbai for the '50 days to go' event for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The upcoming 50-over World Cup marks the return of a senior ICC Women's tournament to the sub-continent for the first time since 2016, when India hosted the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

India has previously staged the Women's World Cup in 1978, 1997 and 2013.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah inaugurated the event before the panel discussions involving the stars of the present and past of Indian cricket, along with ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

The event also marked the official launch of the ICC Trophy Tour, beginning in Mumbai and travelling to all host cities of the tournament, as well as Delhi.

As part of a wider school legacy programme, the Trophy Tour will visit several schools in each host city, with the BCCI and ICC partnering with stakeholders to give select schools the chance to attend matches of the World Cup.

The Women's World Cup will kick off on 30 September, with India featuring in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

