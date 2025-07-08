New Delhi [India], July 8 : Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes the "world's best" Jasprit Bumrah "must" return to India's final XI ahead of the crucial third Test at the expense of Prasidh Krishna against his former side at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's.

With a spirited performance, India restored parity in the five-match series at 1-1 by orchestrating its maiden Test win at Edgbaston, ending its decades-long victory hiatus. Even after being bereft of Bumrah's services, India left England gobsmacked, courtesy of blistering spells from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.

Panesar emphasised the gravity of India's famed 336-run triumph in Birmingham, especially in the absence of stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. With the next Test less than 48 hours away, Panesar sees India as favourites to kick off the highly-anticipated affair "really well."

"Well, this was a historic win for India, and the way they outplayed England was unbelievable. No one could imagine India could perform this way, especially with no Virat Kohli, Rohit or Ashwin," Panesar toldahead of the third Test set to begin on Thursday.

Bumrah returned to the format after sustaining an injury in Sydney during India's fifth Test against Australia. He dazzled in the first innings and scalped five wickets in 24.4 overs while giving away 83 runs. In the second innings, he lost his charm and went wicketless as India fell to a five-wicket defeat in Leeds. In the second Test, Bumrah was rested as a part of managing his workload, considering he was bound to play just three out of the five games in England.

"In the next Test match, Jasprit Bumrah must come into the team and maybe Krishna out because he has played two back-to-back Test matches, and he may need to rest. India is in ascendancy now. England have a lot to consider, and I think India are favourites to start the Test really well," he concluded.

In the second contest, India captain Shubman Gill took the onus of pushing India's score, especially after his side endured two collapses at the tail in Leeds. He played the captain's knock and shared records for fun en route to a swashbuckling 269(387). In his second turn, when a belligerent approach was the need of the hour, Gill tantalised England's inexperienced pace attack with 161(162), scoring almost at a strike rate of 100.

On the bowling front, Akash kept England's top order silent in the first innings and returned with figures of 4/88. However, in the second innings, he upped the ante and left no stone unturned to reduce the English crowd to silence. He dealt heavy blows at crucial junctures and scalped priceless wickets of Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook, derailing England's pursuit of a daunting 608-run target to finish with figures of 6/99.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor