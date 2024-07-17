Former Sri Lankan Cricketer Dhammika Niroshana Shot Dead, Manhunt Launched To Nab Suspects

Former Sri Lanka Under-19 cricket team captain, Dhammika Niroshana, was reportedly shot dead at his residence on Tuesday night. The incident took place at his home on Kanda Mawatha in Ambalangoda. According to local media reports, Niroshana was at home with his wife and two children when he was shot with a 12-bore firearm by an unidentified assailant. Upon receiving the report, the police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and sent it for an autopsy. A formal investigation has been launched.

The authorities have yet to determine the identity of the suspect or the motive behind the shooting. Dhammika Niroshana was a right-arm fast bowler and right-handed batter. He made his debut for the Sri Lanka Under-19 team in 2000 and participated in age-group cricket for several years. He notably captained Sri Lanka during the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2002, where he took seven wickets in five innings at an average of 19.28.

Niroshana also played for the Chilaw Marians Cricket Club, Galle Cricket Club, and Singha Sports Club in Sri Lanka, participating in 12 first-class matches where he scored over 200 runs and took 19 wickets, and eight List-A matches, collecting 48 runs and five wickets