Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Attends IND vs ENG 5th T20I at Wankhede with Mukesh Ambani, Narayan Murthy and Rajeev Shukla (SEE PICS)

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Mumbai to witness the fifth T20I between India and England at Wankhede Stadium. Sunak was seen in the VIP area alongside BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, Mumbai Indians owners Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani, businessman Narayana Murthy, and Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale. Photos of his visit quickly went viral on social media.

Rajeev Shukla, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Rishi Sunak, Manoj Badale and Narayana Murthy together at the Wankhede stadium. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/EObdnwfni0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 2, 2025

Narayana Murthy with Rishi Sunak and Roger Binny at the Wankhede Stadium. pic.twitter.com/LilfBA2zf7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 2, 2025

Earlier in the day, Sunak shared a clip on social media of himself playing cricket in Mumbai before arriving at the stadium for the match. Ahead of the game, he interacted with the captains of both teams, Suryakumar Yadav of India and Jos Buttler of England.

On the field, India secured a commanding 150-run victory over England in the final T20I. With this win, India clinched the five-match series 4-1. Opener Abhishek Sharma’s blistering 135 runs, which included the second-fastest T20I century for India, led the hosts to a total of 247 runs in 20 overs. Sharma’s knock set a new record for the highest individual T20I score for India.

Read Also | IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Stars as India Beat England by 150 Runs, Win Series 4-1 (VIDEO)

An impressive way to wrap up the series 🤩#TeamIndia win the 5th and final T20I by 150 runs and win the series by 4-1 👌



Scoreboard ▶️ https://t.co/B13UlBNLvn#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/aHyOY0REbX — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2025

England's chase of 248 runs faltered as they were bowled out for 97 runs in just 10.3 overs. India's bowlers, including Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek Sharma, wreaked havoc on the England batting lineup. For the visitors, opener Phil Salt top-scored with 55 runs off 23 balls.