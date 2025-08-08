Former Zimbabwe skipper Graeme Cremer returns to cricket after seven years

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Former Zimbabwe skipper Graeme Cremer has returned to the country's domestic cricket and is available for international selection. Cremer, who led Zimbabwe between 2016 and 2018, gave up cricket for golf, as per ESPNcricinfo.

He has now made his return in Zimbabwe's National Premier League, according to ESPNcricinfo Cremer has confirmed he is eligible for selection for the national side and could be in contention for September's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, which will be played in Zimbabwe.

Cremer has held coaching positions in Dubai, notably with the Rajasthan Royals Academy, and last played international cricket in 2018. He is now the top wicket-taker after two games for the reigning champions, the Takashinga Patriots 1 Cricket Club.

Cremer, on his comeback, said, "It's amazing being back, Kwekwe was my home ground for many years, so it was great walking out and being part of Takashinga, which is such a prestigious club. They welcomed me into the team, and it was an amazing team environment. I'm really happy with the start."

Cremer took 4 wickets for 43 runs as Takashinga won by 134 runs, defending a score of 263 for 6. Brendan Taylor, who has since rejoined the Test team after serving a three and a half year suspension for violating the ICC's anti-corruption code, also played in that game on August 3. As he prepared for his international comeback, Taylor scored 61 in that game.

Cremer felt amazing sharing the field with his former Zimbabwe teammate Taylor, he said, "We are close friends, so it was an amazing feeling being on the field with him again and nice to see him score some runs," Cremer said. "It's great watching him bat, and then walking out onto the field with him, just how we communicate because we have played so much cricket together. It really helps someone like that out with me."

Zimbabwe will host the Africa Regional Qualifier for the upcoming T20 World Cup from September 26 to October 4. The tournament consists of eight teams, and the top two will progress to the main event.

