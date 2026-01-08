"Found it hard to control my emotions:" Usman Khawaja on retiring from international cricket after Sydney Test

Sydney [Australia], January 8 : After Australia clinched the five-match Ashes series 4-1 in Sydney against England, Usman Khawaja, who played his final international game, opened up that he found it hard to control his emotions through the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, reported ESPNcricinfo.

For those unversed, Khawaja announced his retirement from international cricket ahead of the Sydney Test. The 39-year-old veteran scored 6206 runs in 87 Test matches and 157 innings at an average of 43.39. Khawaja notched up 16 hundreds and 28 half-centuries in the longest format.

In ODIs, the left-handed batter made 1554 runs in 40 matches and 39 innings at an average of 42, including two centuries and 12 fifties. In T20Is, the veteran scored 241 runs in nine outings with the help of one half-century.

After Australia won the fifth Ashes Test by five wickets, Khawaja opened up about winning the match and hit the winning runs for his side. He added that he found it hard to concentrate while batting in the middle. In both innings, Khawaja made 17 and six runs, respectively.

"It means a lot. So much has gone into it. The only thing I wanted was a win, as much as I wanted to hit the winning runs. The whole Test match I found it hard to control my emotions. I found it hard to concentrate in the middle. I'm grateful I've had the career I've had. I have full gratitude. It definitely got a bit too tight. You never count your chickens. We got the job done though," Khawaja said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Steve Smith-led Australia won the Sydney Test by five wickets against the Three Lions. Earlier in the Ashes series, Australia clinched victories in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, before the Three Lions bounced back and registered a memorable win in Melbourne.

England posted 384 in 97.3 overs after opting to bat first. Veteran batter Joe Root top-scored with 160 runs off 242 deliveries, along with 15 fours. This was Root's second hundred in the Ashes series after the Brisbane Test.

Vice-captain Harry Brook played a fighting knock of 84 runs off 97 balls, with the help of six fours and one six. Jamie Smith made 27 off 62 balls, including three boundaries.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc (2/93), Michael Neser (4/60), Scott Boland (2/85), Cameron Green (1/85), and Marnus Labuschagne (1/14) were among the wicket-takers.

In response, Australia notched up 567 in 133.5 overs and took a 183-run lead. Captain Smith made 138 off 220 balls, including 16 fours and one six. Beau Webster scored 71 off 87 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries.

Travis Head top-scored with 163 runs off 166 balls, along with 24 fours and one six. For Three Lions, Brydon Carse (3/130), Josh Tongue (3/97), captain Ben Stokes (2/95), Will Jacks (1/34), and Jacob Bethell (1/52) picked wickets.

In the second innings of England, the 22-year-old Jacob Bethell played a fantastic knock of 154 off 265 deliveries, including 15 fours.

Opener Ben Duckett (42 off 55 deliveries, including six fours) and Harry Brook (42 off 48 balls, with the help of five fours) helped England make 342 in their second innings, setting up a target of 160 runs.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc (3/72), Scott Boland (2/46), Michael Neser (1/55), and Beau Webster (3/64) scalped wickets.

While chasing, Head (29), Jake Weatherald (34), and Marnus (37) ensured Australia won the fifth and final Test by five wickets against England. Josh Tongue scalped a three-wicket haul (3/42), having a decent outing with the ball for the visitors.

For his outstanding performance with the ball, Starc was named Player of the Series, whereas Travis Head, who was the highest run-getter with over 600 runs in this series, was named Player of the Match.

