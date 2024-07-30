Four changes for India as Sri Lanka win toss, opt to field in 3rd T20I

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], July 30 : After a brief delay due to a wet outfield, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to field against India in the final T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday.

India have already clinched the series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with their dominant triumphs in the first two games. Sri Lanka would look to gain some winning momentum before they head into the ODI series which will begin on August 2.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said they are are going to bowl first. "Looks like a dry pitch. There was a batting collapse...when the ball gets older its a bit harder to bat. We have planned a little bit differently. One change, Wickramasinghe comes in for Shanaka."

India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed four changes in the side.

"Would've liked to chase as well with the weather around. Becomes difficult for the bowling team to control the ball later. We have four guys resting - Hardik, Axar, Rishabh and Arshdeep. We spoke about the brand of cricket we want to play and it's about topping it up every game and being the best version of ourselves."

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed.

