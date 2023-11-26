Four cricket matches with top players slated to be held in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 26 International cricket will arrive in J&K’s Jammu city as international superstars will play here on Monday.

The Legend League cricket will be played here on Monday between Harbhajan Singh-led Manipal Tigers and the Southern Superstars, led by Aaron Finch.

Cricket fans in Jammu will see superstars like Kevin Pietersen, Harbhajan Singh, Finch and others.

The match will be played under floodlights at the Maulana Azad stadium in the city.

The last international cricket match was played here on December 19, 1988 between India and New Zealand.

Heightened security arrangements have been made for the matches to be held on November 27, November 29, November 30, and December 1 here.

The teams have arrived here on Sunday. Maulana Azad stadium has 20,000 capacity and sources said all the tickets have been sold out.

The first match between Manipal Tigers and Southern Superstars will be played on Monday at 7 p.m.

Second match will be played on November 29 between Bhilwara Kings and Southern Superstars, the third match on November 30 between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants and the fourth match on December 1 between Bhilwara Kings and Urban Risers Hyderabad.

The 22-day long Legends League is being played from November 18 to December 9 in which six teams will contest for the title.

On Monday, in the Harbhajan Singh led Manipal Tigers and Finch captained Southern Superstars, cricketers like Mohammad Kaif, Abdul Razzaq, Robin Uthappa and others will be seen playing in Jammu.

In the second match, Bhilwara Kings captained by Irfan Pathan and Southern Super Stars players Yusuf Pathan, Shane Watson, and Tillakaratne Dilshan will be playing on November 29 and on November 30, Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals will face Parthiv Patel-led Gujarat Giants and will see stalwarts like Chris Gayle, S Sreesanth, Hashim Amla, Pietersen, Munaf Patel, and Abhimantyu Mithun.

In Jammu, the last match will be played on December 1 at 3 pm between Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings and Suresh Raina-led Urban Risers Hyderabad. This year’s LLC season is being played across five cities in India including Jammu, Ranchi, Dehradun, Vizag, and Surat.

Legends League Cricket, co-Founder and CEO, Raman Raheja in a communique said: "I am delighted to say that Legends League Cricket is spreading its wings to the city of Jammu for the upcoming season. This move to Jammu is our commitment to take cricket to every corner of the nation, and it is special for us as the city will witness a tournament like this for the first time. Security arrangements include deployment of police commandos and sharp shooters at vantage points to secure the Stadium".

