Four Indian players named in Women's T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 3 : Four India players namely Gongadi Trisha, G Kamalini, Aayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma have been included in the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup's Team of the Tournament, as per the ICC media release.

Player of the Tournament Gongadi Trisha scored 309 runs at the top of the order, 133 more than anyone else. Trisha was named Player of the Match in the final after she took three for 15 with the ball, and then hit 44 not out as India sailed to a nine-wicket win.

She is joined in the team by fellow opener G Kamalini, who scored 143 tournament runs, and bowlers Aayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma.

Sharma took two South Africa wickets at Bayuemas Oval to finish the tournament with 17, the most of any player, while 17-year-old Shulka was second with 14.

South Africa, who failed to progress from the Super Six stage two years ago, have two players named in the XI. Kayla Reyneke is named team captain after taking 11 wickets, while Jemma Botha - who hit a crucial 37 off 24 balls in the semi-final against Australia - is chosen to open alongside Trisha. Fast bowler Nthabiseng Nini is selected as the 12th player.

England, who were beaten by India in the second semi-final, have two players selected Davina Perrin - the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 176 - and wicket-keeper Katie Jones.

Australia's Caoimhe Bray is at number five, with the middle-order completed by Nepal's skipper and all-rounder Puja Mahato, who scored 70 runs and took nine wickets - including four for nine against Malaysia.

The team is competed by Sri Lanka bowler Chamodi Praboda, who also took nine wickets, including three for 16 against India.

The adjudication panel was comprised of commentators Julia Price, HD Ackerman, Raunak Kapoor, and Snehal Pradhan - ICC Manager: Women's Cricket.

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament:

G Trisha (India)

2. Jemma Botha (South Africa)

3. Davina Perrin (England)

4. G Kamalini (India)

5. Caoimhe Bray (Australia)

6. Puja Mahato (Nepal)

7. Kayla Reyneke (c) (South Africa)

8. Katie Jones (wk) (England)

9. Aayushi Shukla (India)

10. Chamodi Praboda (Sri Lanka)

11. Vaishnavi Sharma (India)

12. Nthabiseng Nini (South Africa).

