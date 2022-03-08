Four women masseuses captured on CCTV leaving Warne's villa before his death

Four women masseuses were captured on CCTV leaving the luxury Thai holiday resort where Shane Warne was staying, according to a report by local police - just over two hours before the cricket legend was found dead in his room from a suspected heart attack. According to a Mail Online report, Warne, 52, was given a massage by two women on Friday afternoon at the exclusive Samujana Villa resort on Koh Samui where he and his three friends were staying on the first full day of their 'boys' holiday'.

Pictures taken from CCTV footage shows four women arriving at the resort at 1.53pm on Friday. Police sources told MailOnline that two of the women visited Warne's suite. They believe the two more women spent two hours with Warne's friends before all four masseuses were filmed leaving at 2.58pm.Cricketing icon Warne was found unresponsive in his room by a friend at 5.15pm - two hours and 17 minutes after the women had left the resort. The two masseuses who visited Warne's room are believed to have been the last people to see him alive. It is not yet known whether the women have been identified or interviewed by police, but police have ruled out any foul play and are convinced he died of natural causes.

As the world struggles to come to terms with the untimely demise of the legendary Shane Warne, tributes continue to pour in. On Monday, once it was confirmed that Warne's death was caused due to natural causes, his family released a heart-breaking statement, with emotional and moving tributes from his parents, children, brother and former wife. If the memories shared by former teammates including the likes of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist hadn’t already made your eyes misty, reading the family’s statement definitely would. Shane, you will always be missed.



