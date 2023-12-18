Freestyle footballers Aguska, Patrick display football juggling skills at Lal Chowk in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 18 : International Freestyle footballer Aguska from Poland and Patrick Baurer from Germany showcased extraordinary football juggling skills at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Monday.

The duo impressed the crowd in Srinagar's gorgeous tourist location. A large audience gathered at Lal Chowk to watch the footballers perform some extraordinary skills.

"I am happy to be here in Kashmir and to show you our skills. We enjoyed the time here in Kashmir. It is beautiful here, we like the city, the people, the food. So, we really enjoyed our stay here...It is beautiful here," Patrick told ANI.

A two-time European champion of World Freestyle Football Aguska became popular last year after a video of her with Brazilian football legend Neymar Jr. went viral.

"We loved the city, people, hospitality, everything. It is beautiful. Dal Lake is the most beautiful of all. Everything was perfect," Aguska told ANI.

Earlier, freestyle footballers demonstrated outstanding football juggling skills on Shikara at the world-famous Dal Lake in a lovely demonstration of talent and coordination.

Locals and tourists were treated to an unusual spectacle as Bauer and Aguska expertly passed the ball back and forth on the gently rocking Shikara, exhibiting great balance and coordination.

