French Open: Iga Swiatek cruises past Leolia Jeanjean into second round; Ons Jabeur also advances

Paris [France], May 27 : The World No.1 Iga Swiatek unleashed stinging forehands in the first round of playing at the Philippe-Chatrier to wrap up a dominant straight-set victory against qualifier Leolia Jeanjean on Monday in the ongoing French Open 2024.

In a match that went a little over an hour, Swiatek hit 26 winners in a match to wrap up the victory 6-1, 6-2. In the second-round clash, World No.1 will face Naomi Osaka.

After defeating Lucia Bronzetti in the first round, Osaka won five clay matches in a season for the first time in five years, when she was the World No.1 player. Osaka, who is currently ranked No.134, was asked if she is heading into the match not hoping greatly.

"In a weird way, I definitely do feel like it's a test to see where I'm at. but I wouldn't say I have low expectations of myself. I'm a person that kind of thinks that I can win every match that I play. That's kind of gotten me this far. I would never play a match thinking lowly of myself, no," Osaka said as quoted by WTA.

"I'm honestly really excited. I watched her a lot when I was pregnant. I think it's an honor to play her in the French Open, because she's won more than once here, for sure. So taking it as an experience and kind of knowing that I feel like I'm the underdog, and I think I thrive in those situations," Osaka said.

Elsewhere, No.8 seed Ons Jabeur started her Roland Garros campaign with a 6-3, 6-2 win over wild card Sachia Vickery in a match that lasted for one hour and 21 minutes under the Court Suzanne-Lenglen roof.

Jabeur was off to a fast start in both sets, winning the Vickery serve the first time around. She executed her trademark drop shot well, maintaining her nose in front the entire time. Jabeur even started using it straight off the return of serve as the game went on, which proved to be a profitable strategy.

Jabeur, though, exuded confidence following a smooth victory against his third consecutive American opponent. Overcoming some early nervousness, she stated she was able to "play in a relaxed way" as the game progressed.

"I aim for a deep run. I did a wonderful preparation. I practised a lot, and I never dropped a set during practice sessions. I hope that I will see that again on the major courts, such as Philippe Chatrier, and I hope to get the upper hand every time. But I will see it point after point, ball after ball, game after game, and we'll see," Jabeur said as quoted by WTA.

Jabeur stated that she had to orient herself in challenging circumstances, and her accomplishment in doing so was demonstrated by the growing quantity of drop shots she threw at Vickery throughout the game. Jabeur was so sure of them that she would often use them right off the return, and always with great success.

"I managed my drop shots well. It has always helped me to overwhelm the opponent, to prevent my opponent from going to the net," she said.

The Tunisian will next face either 2023 Rome finalist Anhelina Kalinina or the two-time Bogota winner Camila Osorio.

