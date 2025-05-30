French Open: Sabalenka, Zheng move to round 4

Paris [France], May 30 : The world number one star Aryna Sabalenka moved into the fourth round of the ongoing French Open, defeating Olga Danilovic in their third round match at Paris on Friday.

As per WTA's official website, Sabalenka defeated Danilovic by 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets.

So far in four matches, Sabalenka has dropped just 10 games, and 32 of her 37 victories have come in straight sets.

Following the match, as quoted by the WTA website, Sabalenka said, "The ball flies much faster," she said. "The bounces are much higher. You have to adjust your racquet, which actually I did not, and it felt much better," she added.

Speaking about her opponent, Sabalenka said, "Well, game-wise, she definitely has everything to be in Top 20, Top 10. It is all about whether mentally she'll be ready to handle all of the pressure, and she will be ready to stay there and fight. I mean, it does not matter what the score was, but it was a tough match. It was a fight."

In the fourth round, she will be playing the world number 16, Amanda Anisimova.

Anisimova, in her third-round clash, downed the world number 22 Clara Tauson 7-6 (4), 6-4. Anisimova is a former French Open semifinalist.

Also, the current Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen moved into the fourth round as well, defeating an 18-year-old Victoria Mboko in her third-round clash by 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Speaking after the game about Mboko, Zheng said, "For sure, she will be one of the best players in the future. I am 100 per cent sure because she already got the strength, the game. There is nothing more I can say. I am just really happy to win such a great player like her. She is really young. She has big potential ... She hits the ball really hard, and then she had a great serve. She had huge power. She moves on the court really well."

"It was honestly really tricky and tough match, because I know if my mental goes a bit down or lose focus, I feel she gonna turn around the match. I would say today I had one of the greatest tennis that I play here so far," he added.

