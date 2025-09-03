From Abhishek to Varun, a look at India's top performers heading into Asia Cup

New Delhi [India], September 3 : Team India looks like a formidable unit heading into the Asia Cup T20I edition, with a solid top-order, an aggressive skipper in Suryakumar Yadav and a variety of all-round options that could assist the frontline bowling, which has got the Jasprit Bumrah-sized booster.

Team India's quest for Asian supremacy will start from September 10 against the UAE, with the hotly anticipated India-Pakistan clash taking place on September 14. India will play their last league match against the UAE on September 19. The Super Four stage will start on September 20.

Ahead of the competition, let us have a look at some top performers for India ever since the T20 World Cup win:

-Abhishek Sharma: Perhaps the most exciting player that one could get to witness during this tournament. While inconsistency is a negative of his high-risk, high-reward style, Abhishek when on song, is leagues apart from many of his modern day T20I contemporaries. His game is extremely dominant against spin, and he is slowly catching up with pace as well. In 17 T20Is, he has scored 535 runs at an average of 33.43, with a strike rate of 193.84, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score is 135. In the T20I series against England, India's last before the Asia Cup, he top scored with 279 runs in five matches at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 219.68. His useful spin bowling also is a plus.

-Sanju Samson: After years of inconsistency and laying waste down the order, Samson found a new lease of life as an opener, having scored 487 runs in 17 matches and 16 innings at an average of 171.47, with three centuries and a fifty. During the series against Bangladesh and South Africa, he scored three of these tons within five innings. While he showed some struggles against short ball in the England T20Is and could make just 51 runs in five innings, he has displayed excellence in the Kerala Cricket League recently, with 368 runs in five matches at an average of 73.60, a strike rate of 186.80, with a century and three fifties. He fired a total 30 sixes within these five innings.

-Tilak Varma: Since his return to T20Is, Tilak has sealed his spot as India's number three, having the game style for every situation. Be it holding the other end steady or blasting off right from ball one, Tilak knows it all. In nine T20Is, he has made 413 runs at an average of 82.60, with two centuries and a six. His best score is 120*. Both of these centuries came away from home in South Africa last year.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder is in sensational form, having made 320 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.55, with a half-century to his name and runs coming at a strike rate of 145.45. With the ball, he has taken 10 wickets at an average of 34.40, with best figures of 2/23.

Varun Chakravarthy: The leg-spinner has troubled batters with his spin trap ever since his international return last year and is on one brilliant redemption arc so far after his poor shows in the T20 WC 2021. In 12 matches, he has taken 31 wickets at an average of 11.25, with an economy rate of 8.9 and best figures of 5/17. He has taken two five-wicket hauls.

Ravi Bishnoi: While he is not a part of the Asia Cup squad, Bishnoi was still nonetheless instrumental in India's dominance in T20Is after the T20 WC win, with 25 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 19.16, with best figures of 4/13. He also maintained a solid economy rate of 7.14.

Arshdeep Singh: The left-arm pacer is a symbol of consistency, having troubled batters with his line and length and swing. In 11 matches, he managed to get 20 wickets at an average of 15.15, with best figures of 3/14, while maintaining an economy rate of 7.87.

