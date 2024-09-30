From almost giving up on cricket, to dismissing Warner, twice: Muchawaya's story speaks of determination and need for right mentor

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 30 : Oftentimes, a person's true character is on display when under immense pressure. Zimbabwean pacer Tinashe Muchawaya, was in that situation in the final of the Zim Afro T10 season 2, when Jack Taylor smashed him for two consecutive sixes off the first two deliveries.

Muchawaya was defending 21 runs in the final over of the tournament, and his skipper Sikandar Raza was doing all he could do give him the required boost in confidence. The next four deliveries changed the course of the game, as he bowled with fire and pace, and clinched the title for the Jo'Burg Bangla Tigers.

As expected, Muchawaya and the Tigers were ecstatic. But, cut to just under a year before, and the pacer was frustrated, and contemplated hanging up his boots. He was eyeing a new life in South Africa, where some of his family was based. However, that's when the well-known coach Stephen Mangongo took him under his wing at the High-Performance Centre in Zimbabwe.

Stephen Mangongo's contribution to Zimbabwe cricket is unmatched, as he coached the senior men's national team to a memorable ODI win against Australia in 2014. It was Zimbabwe's first win against the mighty Australians after becoming a full-member nation.

"I wanted to quit cricket but Mr. Steve Mangungo took me under his wing because I was fed up and he talked to me and he got me back through the High-Performance Centre. And to be honest, the High-Performance Centre is the hope of a lot of people in this country. I wanted to go to South Africa, but finally I'm here," Muchawaya said during the course of the Zim Afro T10.

"It's a quite long journey. I was in the cricket circles for a long time but I thank God for the opportunity that he's given me throughout this journey. I feel very good and, I want to thank Zimbabwe Cricket for the opportunity, I think it's good," he added.

Behind the scenes, Muchawaya worked hard and continues to do so, as he aims to break into the national team. As expected, the journey has seen some difficult days. From almost getting timed out in his first game at the Zim Afro T10, to landing a few telling blows on opposition batters, Muchawaya has seen a fair few ups and downs.

"I got the backup from the Coach, I got the backup from the captain. Though that was an unacceptable thing for me to do, and I thank God for that," he said.

After that, Muchawaya, bounced back and how. He not only dismissed Dawid Malan, but also had the great David Warner's number twice, on consecutive days, first with a yorker that even Jasprit Bumrah would be proud off, and then with a change of pace that had the Australian well and truly baffled.

"I feel great. Because as you know, David Warner is a world-class player. So, getting him out is not easy. But as for me, I think it's quite easy. My balls are coming nicely. I got him twice in a row. I feel great for that," he said, unable to hold back the big smile.

"To be honest, I was watching his (David Warner) videos throughout the whole week and I know where he struggles and that's why I was very conscious when I was bowling to him."

For Muchawaya, the journey is far from done, and he is extremely grateful that the Zim Afro T10 came to town.

"This (Zim Afro T10) tournament, I think, is a great tournament. It's a big tournament for us, as local boys, because, as you can see, we are being watched in many nations throughout this tournament. I think it's a big tournament for us," he signed off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor