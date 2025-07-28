From Brisbane to Ahmedabad to Manchester: India's all-rounder Sundar lives up to his name with elegance, high-impact contributions

Manchester [UK], July 28 : Ever since that iconic Brisbane breach against Australia back in 2021, the emergence of spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been a slow-burning one. From getting occasional chances under previous set-ups to making regular appearances with Gautam Gambhir at the helm as a coach, Sundar has presented himself as a potential successor to one of the sport's greatest names, Ravichandran Ashwin.

While the world had witnessed Sundar's 'Sundarta' and elegance before at Brisbane four years back, Sundar offered a full-fledged glimpse into his skill as a batter, as he and Ravindra Jadeja toiled hard for over 200 runs, rattling English bowlers into blurting out useless taunts and throwing tantrums, securing a series-saving draw for India at Manchester during the fourth Test. With this, he also secured his first-ever maiden Test ton, having missed out on the landmark twice against England back in the 2021 home series, left stranded on 85* and 96*.

Ever since the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25, India has been searching for a right-arm spinner, who could run through the opposition's left-handers and also offer quite a bit with the bat.

It seems, India's search could very well be over. With his performances ever since his return to the Test set-up under Gambhir, he has sealed his spot as the ultimate successor to a cricketer often hailed as a 'scientist' for his immense knowledge and tactical prowess.

In three Tests of this series so far, Sundar has scored 205 runs in six innings, averaging 51.25, with a century to his name. He has also taken seven wickets in five innings at an average of 35.85, with best figures of 4/22 at Lord's.

Sundar, with the bat, has been a valuable asset for India, scoring 673 runs in 12 matches and 22 innings at an average of 44.86, with a century and four fifties to his name. With 32 wickets at an average of 27.87 and best figures of 7/59, including a fifer and ten-fer. At the age of 25, Sundar has already made a significant impact, and, with years of grooming and hard work, could establish himself as one of the world's best cricketers, just like Ashwin did in the early 2010s.

So far during his Test career, he has had moments of genuine impact irrespective of the result.

Starting with his debut Test at Brisbane, his first innings three-fer, including two wickets of Steve Smith and Cameron Green, looking all set to score a fifty at least, restricted the Aussies to 369. Later, when India was 186/6, he peeled off 67 in 115 balls, with nine fours and two sixes, putting up 123-runs for the seventh wicket with Shardul Thakur and taking India to 336. This knock included a 'no look six' against spin elite Nathan Lyon, Later, during the chase of 328 runs, when the Aussies had India down at 265/5 in a tricky spot, he put a half-century stand with a rampaging Rishabh Pant, even launching a Pat Cummins' scorcher into the stands during his quickfire 22* in 29 balls, taking India to an inspiring series win. He took a total of four wickets in the match as well, trapping a well-set David Warner for 48, reducing Australia from 89/0 to 91/2 in no time.

Later, during the home season, he got his moments of shine against England. While his valiant 85* could not prevent a 227-run loss in his home state, his gritty 174-ball 96* at Ahmedabad took India out of the woods, once left in trouble at 146/6. He had a 113-run partnership with centurion Rishabh Pant, which gave India a match-sealing 150-run lead as Axar Patel and Ashwin ate the batting line-up by themselves.

Returning to the Test setup two years in 2024, Sundar made an immediate impact with the ball during the first Test at Pune. He reduced a solid New Zealand line-up to just 259, taking 7/59 in 23.1 overs, followed by a four-fer in the second innings. Out of these 11 wickets, six were left-handed batters. He followed it up with five more at Wankhede Stadium, including a four-fer in the first innings. Sundar ended the series as a leading-wicket-taker with 16 scalps at an average of 14.12, but could not prevent a shameful series loss at home, that too a whitewash, despite his heroics, as the batters failed Team India for the most part, with the form of seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma vanishing with every match, particularly. He also scored 89 runs in four innings, averaging 44.50, with a best score of 38*.

His next Test assignment was the Border-Gavaskar Trophy away from home. His most impactful moment came during the Boxing Day Test at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). After the Aussie top-order, particularly Steve Smith, forced India to bowl their pacers into the ground by putting up 474 runs, his 127-run stand for the eighth-wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy helped the young rising Andhra star get his historic ton, while Sundar notched a nice 50 for himself too. India trailed by 105 runs and bundled out the Aussies for 234 in the second innings, but imploded for 155 runs in the final innings, chasing 340 runs, while they could have gone for a draw and left MCG with the series at 1-1. During the series, he made 114 runs and took three wickets in three matches.

Sundar got to make his maiden Test appearance in England at Birmingham, with India trailing 1-0. What better day to make an impact? A 144-run partnership with skipper Shubman Gill and a useful 42 for himself helped India score 587 runs in the first innings, batting a resilient England out of the game and setting a 608-run target to win. It was Sundar who broke a 70-run stand for the sixth wicket between skipper Ben Stokes and red-hot Jamie Smith, who could have grinded out Indian bowlers for a draw.

While in the next Test, Indian batters disappointed during the chase of 193 runs, it was Sundar who opened the game for India. With nothing separating the sides after scoring 387 each, it was his introduction in the second England innings that helped India get wickets of Joe Root, Stokes, Smith and Shoaib Bashir, restricting England to just 192 from a once comfortable position of 154/4, with Stokes and Root having a 67-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Now coming to Lord's, Sundar did take Ollie Pope and Harry Brook early, but the lead was within reach. Stokes, Root and Brydon Carse, outbatted India with a 311-run lead. But what followed was something stunning. During their second innings, India was two down for none, with KL Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill stitching a 188-run stand. After KL and Gill were undone with India at 222/4, the possibility of an innings loss or setting an easy-to-chase target loomed large. A block-a-thon with Jadeja, which blossomed into a century stand and experienced a calculated acceleration during the final session, saw the deficit turn into a 114-run lead, with both batters getting their tons. Washi finally got his first Test ton, scoring 101* in 206 balls, with nine fours and a six.

The Englishmen were rattled by the immense willpower to stay at crease, Sundar's sound technique befitting a top-order promotion to number five, and Jadeja-Sundar's duo relentlessness to chase their milestone. While the series scoreline is still in England's favour, their bowlers and players have been tired out and shaken, physically, mentally and psychologically.

At the age of 25, his batting average of 36.63 away from home stands far better from Ashwin's 25.60. While his bowling average away from home is still 38.68, much higher as compared to Ashwin's 30.55, it will only improve with experience. At home, his bowling average of 19.77 outclasses Ashwin's 21.77, and so does his batting average of 67.50, as compared to 26.17.

After 12 Tests, Ashwin had scored 596 runs in 18 innings at an average of 45.85, with a century and three fifties. Except for 62 at Sydney, all other milestones had come at home. Sundar has outdone Ashwin with the bat, with some notable knocks in Australia and England as a lower-order batter. 12 Tests deep into his career, Ashwin was at much better spot than Sundar, with 63 scalps, almost twice Sundar's wicket-count but his average was much higher at 32.41. His five five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls were another aspect where Ashwin outdid this rising star.

12 Tests deep into his career, Sundar has so far edged out Ashwin as a batter with some valuable knocks overseas, while Ashwin has twice the wicket count, though at a lower average. While hearing Ashwin and Sundar in the same breath as 'legends of the game' will take some time, Sundar is already in the right direction.

