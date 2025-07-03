New Delhi [India], July 3 : The Cricket fraternity was left enchanted by India Test captain Shubman Gill's sizzling double hundred on Day 2 of the second Test against England in Birmingham.

After returning unbeaten on 114 after the end of the opening day's play, Gill continued to thrive on Edgbaston's benign surface with flamboyant strokeplay to torment England's bowling unit, bereft of its decorated quicks James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

By pulling the ball away for a single off Josh Tongue, Gill animatedly celebrated his maiden double century. As the spectators stood on their feet to applaud Gill's valiant effort, former Indian stars were in awe of the 25-year-old's record-shattering feat.

"Take a bow @ShubmanGill! Making it look so easy on the big stage! Well played and well deserved double century an example of being unstoppable when the intent is clear," Yuvraj Singh, who served as Gill's mentor, wrote on X.

Gill dazzled on the crease with his serene shots, to join pillars of Indian Test cricket Rahul Dravid (217 at The Oval in 2002) and Sunil Gavaskar (221 at The Oval in 1979) to become the third player to score a double ton for India in England in Tests.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was "pleased" to see the intent put on exhibition by India's youngest Test captain and wrote on X, "Very pleased to see the intent and commitment shown by @ShubmanGill and @imjadeja today. Well played!"

Gill became the first-ever Indian captain to reach the double ton against England in England, surpassing former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin's 179-run effort at Old Trafford in 1990. With a flurry of boundaries after the milestone, he leapfrogged past legendary Sunil Gavaskar's 221 at The Oval in 1979 to have the highest-ever individual score by an Indian in England.

"A double for Gill. Fabulous start to his leadership stint, this would do him a world of good moving forward. It's time for India to bat all day now," Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrote on X.

For former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Gill's belligerent knock had everything written on X, "First Indian Captain to score 200 on English soil. Determination in Shubman Gill's eyes was quite evident. From charming strokes to solid defence, everything was there in this special inning."

Suresh Raina lavished praise on India's youngest Test skipper and wrote on X, "LEADERSHIP at its finest! Well done, skipper! @ShubmanGill Captain's knock!"

Fortune favoured Gill when he nicked the ball away, but to his relief, there wasn't any slip in place as the ball tickled away for a four. With another boundary under his belt, Gill relished his first 250 in the format.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor