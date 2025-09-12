From Mumbai to Colombo: Venues to host ICC Women's World Cup 2025

New Delhi [India], September 12 : The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, set to begin on September 30, will be the 13th edition of the tournament, with India hosting the event for the fourth time.

Spanning five weeks, the tournament will feature 31 matches across five venues in India and Sri Lanka, culminating on November 2 with the crowning of a new World Cup champion, as per the ICC website.

DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (India)

With a capacity of 45,300, the DY Patil Stadium is the ninth-largest stadium in India. Opened in 2008, it has seen some high-profile games played over the years. The Navi Mumbai-based venue was the site of the inaugural Indian Premier League final and also hosted the 2010 edition's final.

The stadium will host its first match on October 20, with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh. It will host two more group games, including India's final league stage match against Bangladesh. It will also host the second semi-final on October 30, and potentially the final on November 2.

In 2022, India faced Australia in a T20I here, marking the first women's international match at the stadium.

It also hosted the Test match between India and England in 2023, where Deepti Sharma claimed her maiden five-for in the format. The World Cup will be the first time that an ODI will be played at the DY Patil Stadium.

Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Guwahati (India)

Opened in 2012, the stadium in the north-eastern state of Assam has hosted numerous men's and women's matches to date. With a capacity of 46,000, it will be the largest venue used for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The Assam Cricket Association Stadium will host the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka, along with three additional group stage matches. It will also potentially host the first semi-final on October 29.

In 2017, it hosted its first international match, becoming the 49th ground in India to do so. The Indian women's team played there for the first time in 2019. The stadium has seen a total of eight centuries, with star batter Virat Kohli contributing two of them.

In 2023, Ruturaj Gaikwad recorded the highest T20I score against Australia with an unbeaten 123, a mark that was recently surpassed by Dewald Brevis last month.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (India)

Located on India's east coast, the Visakhapatnam ground, opened in 2003, has a seating capacity of up to 27,500 spectators.

The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will host its first match between India and South Africa on October 9, the high-profile clash between hosts India and defending champions Australia on October 12, and three other group stage games during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

The stadium hosted its first international match in 2005, a game remembered for MS Dhoni's blazing 148 against Pakistan. Five years later, in 2010, the Indian women's team played their first match at the venue - an ODI against England. They played their first T20I here in 2012 against Australia.

In 2018, Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 10,000 runs in ODIs when he scored an unbeaten 157 against the West Indies.

Holkar Stadium, Indore (India)

Holkar Stadium has hosted numerous international matches in addition to several IPL fixtures. With a capacity of 30,000, it was renamed in 2010 as a tribute to the Holkar dynasty.

The venue's first international match was an ODI between India and England in 2006. Since then, it has hosted a total of 15 international games, including three Tests, eight ODIs, and four T20Is.

For the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, the stadium will host five matches, beginning on October 1 with a clash between New Zealand and Australia. The stadium will host several other box-office clashes, including those between India-England, Australia-South Africa, and Australia-England.

The ground has witnessed some historic innings over the years. In 2011, Virender Sehwag crafted the second-ever double century in men's ODIs with a knock of 219 against the West Indies.

In 2017, Rohit Sharma scored a blazing 35-ball century against Sri Lanka, equalling the then record for the fastest T20I century.

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (Sri Lanka)

R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is the only venue outside India that will host matches during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. With a capacity of up to 35,000 spectators, it stands as one of the region's premier cricket grounds.

The ground first hosted women's international cricket in 1999 when Sri Lanka played against the Netherlands.

For the 2025 World Cup, it is set to host up to 11 matches in the group stage, beginning on October 2 with a clash between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The venue may also potentially host a semi-final and the final.

Opened in 1986, the stadium has a rich history of hosting major international tournaments. It staged matches during the 1996 and 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, as well as the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy, including the final.

The venue also hosted the 2012 ICC Women's and Men's T20 World Cup and their respective finals, where Australia (women's) and West Indies (men's) won the titles.

In 1997, Sri Lanka set the highest-ever Test total when they posted 952/6 declared against India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor