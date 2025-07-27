From Napier to Manchester: A look at three great Indian miracles away from home

Manchester [UK], July 27 : India batted 143 overs in the second innings to pull off a brilliant draw in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

Only twice have India batted out more overs in the third innings to save a Test after conceding a first innings lead of 300-plus: (476/4 in 180 overs vs NZ, Napier, 2009) and (318/4 in 148 overs vs ENG, Lord's, 1979).

Centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the second innings guided India to secure a draw in the fourth test match.

India batted for more than five sessions to save the Manchester Test. India, at the end of the final session on Day 5, was 425/4, with Jadeja 107* and Sundar 101* unbeaten at the crease. The duo added 203 runs for the fifth wicket.

After England took a huge lead of 311 in the first innings, they gave India a double blow in the second innings as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan were removed for ducks in the first over.

This was only the third time that any time posted a 400-plus team total after losing the first two wickets without a run on board.

Coming to the match, Ben Stokes was awarded player of the match for his brilliant five-wicket haul, followed by a stellar hundred in the first innings.

This was his consecutive POTM award in the ongoing series. England went wicketless in the final two sessions after taking important wickets of Indian skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul in the first session.

After 35 years, India managed to draw a Test match at Old Trafford cricket ground; the last time visitors did so was in 1990.

Brief score: India 358 & 425/4 (Ravindra Jadeja 107*, Shubman Gill 103, Chris Woakes 2/67) vs England 669 (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ravindra Jadeja 4/143).

