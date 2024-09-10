From Perera to Burl: NY Lagos Strikers announce 16-member squad for Zim Afro T10 tournament

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 10 : The NY Lagos Strikers announced the complete 16-member squad for participation at the Zim Afro T10 tournament.

Since the team's most recent additions of Thisara Perera, Binura Fernando, Asif Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Najibullah Zadran, Akhilesh Bodugum, and Oshane Thomas, who have given it new vitality and strategic depth, the Strikers are slated to enjoy a competitive advantage with their latest additions throughout the event.

Sri Lankan cricket player Avishka Fernando is one of the noteworthy additions, emphasised as a crucial member of the striker's squad.

Thisara Perera, sharing thoughts on Avishka Fernando and the team's composition, said, as quoted from a press release, "I see this as a rewarding experience for the exposure that NY Lagos Strikers can have and achieve. Especially with Avishka's addition, we can definitely be assured we will have a good and exciting season."

In addition to showcasing Avishka Fernando's inclusion, the lineup now includes promising players such as Raveesh Sathsara, Joshua Bishop, Matullah Khan, Newman Nyamhuri, Nyasha Mayavo, Dion Myers, Clive Madande, and Ryan Burl. These new additions are expected to bring both skill and versatility to the team, enhancing their prospects in the Zim Afro T10 league.

Head coach Chaminda Vaas, showcasing his excitement about the latest talent additions, added, "The purpose of our new lineup is to experiment with various approaches and plans. We aim to adapt more quickly to the tournament's obstacles thanks to the varied skill sets and experiences that each player will offer. The goal of this strategic reorganisation is to provide us more chances to profit from various match scenarios."

Sagar Khanna, owner of the NY Lagos Strikers, on the newest lineup additions, said, "I am really excited about the new players we have added for the tournament. These guys have the skills and drive that we need to improve. It is important to find the right balance, and I have no doubt that these newest additions will work in unison with our plans."

The NY Lagos Strikers are expected to have a big impact as they are about to compete for the first time in the Zim Afro T10 tournament. The latest lineup is anticipated to improve the dynamics and overall performance of the team with some newfound energy and valuable skills.

Notable additions to the squad from the past also include Thisara Perera and Binura Fernando, who have elevated Striker's performances in previous editions of Max 60 and Lanka Premier League.

The NY Lagos Strikers are ready to aim for greatness all season long, which reflects the team's dedication to growth and success.

The 16-member complete squad: Thisara Perera, Binura Fernando, Asif Ali, Blessing Muzarabani Najibullah Zadran, Akhilesh Bodugum, Oshane Thomas, Avishka Fernando, Raveesh Sathsara, Joshua Bishop, Matullah Khan, Newman Nyamhuri, Nyasha Mayavo, Dion Myers, Clive Madande, Ryan Burl.

