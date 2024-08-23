From prodigy to leader: Gaby Lewis aims to become Ireland's greatest-ever

New Delhi [India], August 23 : Gaby Lewis has already broken a host of batting records and the Ireland star has set herself the lofty goal of becoming the greatest Irish player of all time.

Lewis broke into the cricket scene at the tender age of 13 when she became the youngest player to make her international debut and a bevy of accolades have followed over the next decade as the classy right-hander made an immediate mark on the game she loves.

While Lewis is already Ireland's most prolific run-scorer at the T20I level and one of just 11 female players to have scored multiple T20I centuries, the 23-year-old wants to overtake former Irish international Miriam Grearly and become the country's highest run-getter in 50-over cricket, as per the ICC.

And Lewis won't be satisfied when she breaks that very achievable goal, with the confident opener also setting her sights on becoming the best female player of all time from Ireland by scoring bulk runs against the very best teams at ICC tournaments.

"My goal is to be the greatest Irish player that's ever played and to do that, I think I need to take the opportunities for when we do play against those higher-ranked teams. We don't play against them often and I think I need to really grab those opportunities and dominate those games," Lewis said in an interaction for 100% Cricket Superstars.

Just two years ago, Lewis became the youngest player to captain the Ireland Women's team in international cricket when she skippered the side during their multi-format home series with South Africa. Recently, she got the chance to lead the team once again when regular skipper Laura Delany was ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to injury.

Although Lewis was sidelined by a quad injury after leading the team in the opening game of the series, the Dublin-born batter is keen to continue developing her leadership skills and help guide the talented Ireland team to even greater heights.

She has also recently completed her radiography degree at University College in Dublin and is ready to put more time into focusing on her cricket, as per the ICC.

"I love being in a leadership role in this team. Coming into the team early, I was kind of put up to the challenge. Obviously, you do have to speak up in meetings and being so young and it's something you just have to do. And I think I've really relished that opportunity and now it's something that I'm quite confident in," Lewis added.

"My greatest challenge, definitely over the last four years, has been trying to balance cricket and my degree in radiography. And I'm really excited to have that in the bank and really put all my focus into cricket over the next couple of years," the Irish cricketer concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor