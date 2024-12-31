From Root to Bumrah, 10 cricketers who dominated the game in 2024

New Delhi [India], December 31 : 2024 saw some of the most competitive and captivating cricket being played on the field. While new rivalries developed, the older ones continued to prosper with a new-found intensity. On one side, game's greats retired, a new generation is also slowly taking shape.

This year saw India end their 11-year-long ICC title drought and secure the T20 World Cup title win. England, New Zealand and Australia also registered some important wins throughout the year. All this while, some of the world's best cricketers enthralled the crowds, became thorn in the eyes of their rivals and broke several records on the way to victory.

Here are the top 10 best cricketers of 2024:

-Joe Root (England)

Largely a one-format player nowadays, Root was in monstrous form in Tests this year, leading the run-charts with 1,556 runs at an average of 55.57 and a strike rate of over 63 in 17 matches, with six tons and five fifties in 31 innings and best score of 262.

Root broke two massive Test records this year, becoming England's highest century-maker (36) and Test run-getter (12,972 runs), going past legendary Alastair Cook and touching the 20,000 run mark in international cricket, being the first England player to do so.

Also, he is chasing Sachin Tendulkar's record of highest Test runs (15,921) and is the fifth-highest run-getter this year.

-Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)

In 2024, Jaiswal scored 1,478 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.74, with three centuries (two double tons) and 11 fifties in 29 innings, with the best score of 214. His two double centuries against England in the home series earlier this year, which saw him score 712 runs in five matches was a huge standout. However, his adaptation to Australian conditions is just as stunning, having scored 359 runs in eight innings at an average of 51.50, with a masterclass 161 at Perth and fighting knocks of 82 and 84 at Melbourne being standouts.

Jaiswal's run tally is the highest by an Indian opener during a calendar year and his 36 sixes during this year is also a world record, having beaten legends Virender Sehwag and Brendon McCullum in these aspects respectively. His only low was a mixed IPL 2024 season, with 435 runs at an average of 31 with just one century and fifty in 15 innings.

Including his 293 runs in eight T20Is at an average of 41.85 and two fifties, Jaiswal top-scored for India in international cricket this year and was overall second, with 1,771 runs in 23 matches and 37 innings at an average of 52.08, with three tons and 11 fifties.

-Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Mohammed Siraj's post-match interview after T20 WC final saying 'I only believe on Jassi bhai, game changer player he is' in his broken English summarises the country's love affair with the pace spearhead and how important he was to their fortunes. Be it his 19 wickets during England's home series on largely unhelpful surfaces at an average of 16.89 in four matches, his 'Player of the Tournament' winning T20 WC title-capturing performance with 15 crucial scalps at an average of 8.26 or his workhorse, once-in-a-generation run in ongoing BGT with 30 wickets in four matches at an average of 12.83 and three five-wicket hauls, Bumrah is country's newest and rightfully deserving cricketing darling, having captured the minds and hearts of a batting-obsessed nation and making fast bowling, yorkers and swing, cool among masses.

Bumrah is the leading-wicket-taker in international cricket this year, with 86 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 13.76, with four four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/45. Also in a disappointing IPL 2024 for five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), he topped the charts with 20 scalps in 13 matches at an average of 16.80 and one fifer.

-Travis Head (India)

Nominated for the ICC Cricketer of the Year award, Head continued his all-format dominance this year. On more than one occasion, he troubled the Indian cricket team and England, displaying a preference for bullying the blue-coloured teams. While they often got the better of him sometimes, he won the larger battle in favour of his team.

He was Australia's top run-getter this year, scoring 1,399 runs in 29 matches and 35 innings at an average of 42.39. He scored four centuries and five fifties, with best score of 154*.

In nine Tests, he made 608 runs in 15 innings at an average of 40.53, with three centuries and a fifty, with best score of 152. His centuries against India at Adelaide and Brisbane stand out the most. In five ODIs, he made 252 runs at an average of 63.00, with a century and best score of 154* against arch-rivals England.

Travis had an incredible year in T20Is, scoring 539 runs in 15 innings at an average of 38.50, with a strike rate of 178.04 and four half-centuries. His best score was 80. He became the top-ranked T20I batter and also emerged as the third-highest run-getter in the T20 WC with 255 runs at an average of 42.50, the strike rate of 158.38, with two half-centuries and the best knock of 76 against India.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was where Head made a game-changing impact, breaking numerous batting records with opening partner Abhishek Sharma for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He emerged as the fourth-highest run-getter there with 567 runs in 15 matches at an average of 40.50, with a strike rate of 191.55, a century and four fifties.

-Shreyas Iyer (India)

Forced out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to alleged lack of red-ball cricket commitment and dedication, Iyer had a fairytale ending to 2024, winning four trophies, including 42nd Ranji Trophy title, Irani Cup, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with Mumbai and IPL 2024 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with latter two as captain.

Not only Iyer thrived as captain, he was also in top form as a batter across all formats, except for a brief dry run with India in England Tests and Sri Lanka ODIs. In 44 matches across all formats, Iyer made 1,841 runs at an average of 43.83, with four centuries and seven fifties and the best score of 233. Also, he secured a deal of Rs 26.75 crores with Punjab Kings (PBKS), becoming the second-most expensive player in the league.

-Gus Atkinson (England)

Though Gus Atkinson got some white-ball experience last year last year ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, the young pacer truly arrived this year when he was included in the West Indies series.

The home series against West Indies was the farewell series for legendary James Anderson, who retired after the first Test at Lords' bringing his career to full circle. In a passing of touch performance, Atkinson took the baton from the 42-year-old, taking 12 wickets in his debut Test, taking not one, but two five-wicket hauls in a Test innings at Lord's, a ten-wicket match haul. Later, during the Sri Lanka series, he scored an attacking 118 in 115 balls, with 14 fours and four sixes, becoming the part of elite company to take a five-wicket haul, ten-wicket haul and a century at Lord's.

Later, during the New Zealand series away from home, a hat-trick made him the fastest player to secure a five-wicket haul, ten-fer, century and hat-trick in Tests in just 10 Tests.

Now in 11 Tests this year, Atkinson took 52 wickets at an average of 22.15, with best figures of 7/45. He secured three five-wicket hauls and one ten-fer. With the bat, he has made 352 runs in 16 innings, averaging 23.46, with a century to his name. His strike rate is 79.10.

-Matt Henry (New Zealand)

The Kiwi pacer was a workhorse this year for his side, taking 48 scalps in nine Tests at an average of 18.58, with four five-wicket hauls and best figures of 7/67 in an innings. He was his side's leading Test wicket-taker and overall fourth. His standout spell was 5/15 against India at Bengaluru to skittle them out for just 46, setting the tone for a landmark series win. His best figures of 7/67 came against the Aussies, though in a losing cause.

In 16 matches this year, including 11 wickets in seven T20Is, Henry took 59 wickets in 16 matches averaging 18.98, with three five-wicket hauls. He was Kiwis' highest wicket-taker this year and overall fourth.

-Arshdeep Singh (India)

The young left-arm pacer continues to do wonders for India in the T20I format, topping their wicket-charts with 36 scalps in 18 matches at an average of 13.50 and best figures of 4/9. This also included a brilliant performance in India's T20 WC campaign, taking joint-highest wickets with 17 scalps at an average of 12.64 and best figures of 4/9. Including two ODI scalps in two matches, he took 38 scalps in 20 matches at an average of 15.55.

-Ravindra Jadeja (India)

Jadeja as an all-rounder can make it to any side as a specialist batter or bowler and he proves this point even in his mid 30s. In 20 international matches this year, he has made 562 runs at an average of 26.76, with a century and three fifties in 23 innings. His best score is 112.

In 20 international matches, he also took 49 wickets at an average of 25.95, with three five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket haul, with best figures of 5/41.

He also retired from T20Is after capturing the T20 WC with India, scoring 35 runs in five innings and getting just one wicket in eight matches.

