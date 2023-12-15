"From variations to tactics, everything was gold," says Mithali Raj on Deepti Sharma

New Delhi [India], December 15 : Former Indian batter and skipper Mithali Raj lauded all-rounder Deepti Sharma for her five-wicket haul, saying that everything from her variations and tactics was "gold".

India's women's team produced a complete performance on Day 2 to move closer towards victory in the one-off Test against England at the DY Patil Sports Academy. Deepti's five-wicket haul, which blew away England, was a major highlight of the day.

Mithali took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Deepti.

"From her variations to tactics, Deepti Sharma turned everything to gold today! India in a solid position to clinch this test. #INDvENG," said Mithali in a tweet.

At the end of Day 2, India posted a total of 186/6 in 42 overs, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar unbeaten with respective scores of 44 and 17 respectively. Openers Smriti Mandhana (33) and Shafali Varma (26) had put on a 61-run opening stand while Jemimah Rodrigues (27) also played a decent knock.

Currently, India is leading England by 478 runs.

In reply to India's first innings total of 428, England was bundled out for just 136 runs in their first innings. Nat Sciver-Brunt (59) was the only hightlight of England's batting, which struggled against Deepti's spin (5/7). Sneh Rana took two wickets while Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar got one wicket each.

In India's first innings, after openers Smriti Mandhana (17) and Shafali Varma (19) fell early, Shubha, Jemimah Rodrigues (68 in 99 balls, with 11 fours), Yastika Bhatia (66 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Deepti posted vital half-centuries. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur though missed out, scoring 49 in 81 balls, with six fours.

Lauren Bell (2/64) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Kate Cross, Nat Sciver Brunt, Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone picked up a wicket each.

