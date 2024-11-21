From Virat's era-defining 2014 tour to Harbhajan's rampage in 2001, a look at some all-time great Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaigns

New Delhi [India], November 21 : Since its inception in 1996, the Border Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia has been a theatre of cricket where some of sport's biggest stars experience every taste of life.

When it comes to pure cricket skill and star power, it is possibly the biggest rivalry in sport. Fortresses have been breached and established, careers have been created and destroyed, the greats have transformed into legends, who ultimately also had to witness a fall from grace in this hotly-contested spectacle.

Here are some epic Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaigns that have elevated this rivalry to the status it enjoys today:

-Steve Smith (769 runs in 4 matches, 2014-15 series)

This series saw Indian Test unit transform from an often underwhelming and meek unit away from home into a team that could show an eye for an eye under the leadership of Virat Kohli, who took over the reigns from a retiring MS Dhoni midway through the series.

While Australia won the series 2-0, they were pushed to their limits by a Virat-led outfit which wouldn't settle for anything less than a win.

The player which stood in India's way was Smith, who scored runs with an ease never seen or heard of. He made a century in every match, ending with 769 runs averaging a Bradmanesque 128.16, with four centuries and two fifties. His best score was 192*.

-Virat Kohli (692 runs in 4 matches, 2014-15 series)

A bullet-like bouncer from a prime Mitchell Johnson triggered a run fest that did not stop for next five years. Determined to make amends after a flop show in England where ball met his bat's edge more than boundary ropes, then young Virat pummeled an Aussie attack consisting of Peter Siddle, Johnson, Ryan Harris and spinner Nathan Lyon, who not so long ago looked invincible against star-studded England and South Africa units.

He also took over captaincy from Dhoni, who missed the first Test due to injury and retired midway from the series after critics questioned his failing leadership. Twin centuries during a audacious chase of 364 and a 169 at Melbourne being big highlights, he scored 692 runs averaging 86.50, with four centuries and a fifty.

-Ricky Ponting (706 runs in 4 matches, 2003-04 series)

The scoreline of 1-1 in this four-match series showcases its hard fought nature. The difference between both the sides was Ponting's willow, which produced 706 runs averaging 100.85, with two double centuries and fifties each. His best score was 257 in a Boxing Day Test win at Melbourne while he had cracked 242 at Adelaide in the previous match in a losing effort.

-Cheteshwar Pujara (521 runs in 4 matches, 2018-19 series)

"Pujara just bats, bats and bats". This phrase spoken during commentary mirrored the pain and agony this steely right-hander imposed on Aussies, leaving them helpless and impatient in search of wickets at their own backyard. Australian bowlers got tired of bowling, but Pujara's bat would just block everything, letting out an odd drive or cut every now and then.

He scored 521 runs in four Tests, averaging 74.42. He scored three centuries and a fifty, including 193 at Sydney in the final Test. It also included match-winning tons at Adelaide and Melbourne. His century at Adelaide proved to a be point of difference in a 31-run win.

-Harbhajan Singh (32 wickets in 3 matches, 2000-01 series)

This was the series that launched the fiery 'Turbanator' into superstardom. After displays of promise and time away from national side due to disciplinary issues, this tour was off-spinner's chance at redemption. Harbhajan did not waste it, taking a massive 32 wickets in three games at an average of around 17 and best figures of 8/84 in the final Test at Chennai, which left India with an easy 155 runs to chase. Earlier in that match, Harbhajan had also taken 7/133, ending Matthew Hayden's scary partnerships with Mark Waugh and Steve Waugh. Barring a wicketless inning in the first Test, Harbhajan took atleast four wickets in every next innings.

Ricky Ponting became Harbhajan's biggest rival, getting dismissed by him 10 times in 14 matches of his storied career.

-Ben Hilfenhaus (27 wickets in 4 matches, 2011-12 series)

This 4-0 whitewash away from home spelled the end of many careers for India. It would not be wrong to credit the shift that followed in Indian cricket over next few years to a lanky Tasmanian pacer, who topped the wicket-charts with 27 scalps, averaging 17.22 with best figures of 5/75. His wicket tally included legends like Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, MS Dhoni and future Indian legend Virat Kohli.

-Jason Gillespie (20 wickets in 4 matches, 2004-05 series)

This series marked Australia's final series win in Indian conditions and the country became an well-proctected fortress over next few years, never letting Australia anywhere near the gold. Gillespie was Australia's leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps, averaging 16.15, with best figures of 5/56. He took A brilliant fifer during a 342-run win at Nagpur, which won Australia the series.

-Jasprit Bumrah (21 wickets in 4 matches, 2018-19 series)

Perhaps the best BGT campaign on debut by a touring bowler. Making his first appearance at Aussie soil, Bumrah was the leading light of Virat Kohli's supercharged pace line-up of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami despite his relative inexperience. He outdid them all by topping the charts with 21 wickets, averaging 17.00 with best bowling figures of 6/33 at MCG Test during the Boxing Day, which flatlined Aussies for just 151 in their first innnigs while replying to a gigantic 443/7 by India. Bumrah later took three more while defending 399 for his side.

Will the upcoming BGT series witness some more all-time great campaigns getting added to the list? Only time will tell.

Coming to the series, after the series opener in Perth on November 22, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.

Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18. The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor