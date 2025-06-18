From weather to hot chocolate to coffee, Indian cricketers share their top three things about England ahead of Test Series

Leeds [UK], June 18 : As Team India gears up for a crucial five-match Test series against England on English soil, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) offered fans a light-hearted glimpse into the minds of the players.

In a video posted on the BCCI's official X handle on Wednesday, Indian cricketers were asked to name the top three things that come to their mind when they think of England.

From cricket-specific elements to personal preferences, the responses were a blend of nostalgia, admiration, and anticipation.

Newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill was quick to list the Dukes ball as his first thought.

"The weather, always changing, which is exciting and tough," he added, before concluding with the "atmosphere of the crowd," capturing the essence of playing Test cricket in England.

New entrant to the Test squad, Sai Sudharsa,n kept it simple. "Weather, hot chocolate, and Dukes," he smiled, reflecting a first-timer's appreciation for England's unique vibe.

All-rounder Washington Sundar had cricket and cuisine on his mind. "Swing and seam, India winning a lot of games over here, and food," he said

Seamer Prasidh Krishna echoed the sentiment around the Duke's ball and English weather.

He added a more personal touch, "The coffee, I would say. Like, walk around the city and enjoy a coffee."

Comeback man Karun Nair said, "It'll be character, test, and culture."

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal offered a more poetic take.

"Beautiful, Lord's, houses," he said, with a clear fondness for the aesthetics of England, particularly the historic home of cricket.

Always grounded, Shardul Thakur focused on nature and comfort.

"Greenery here, coffee, when I go out for a walk, I can think of a coffee, holding a cup of coffee, sipping it through, then, of course, weather," he noted.

India's squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

