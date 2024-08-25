New Delhi [India], August 25 : Star India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday penned a heartwarming note for his former teammate Shikhar Dhawan, who announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday.

Virat, who formed a famed and fearsome top three with Rohit Sharma and Dhawan in ODI cricket during a better part of 2010s, lauded the left-hander for giving the country "countless memories" every since his fearless debut to the days of becoming a highly-dependable opener.

The 35-year-old also said that Dhawan's passion, sportsmanship and "trademark simle will be missed".

"Shikhar @SDhawan25 from your fearless debut to becoming one of India's most dependable openers, you've given us countless memories to cherish. Your passion for the game, your sportsmanship and your trademark smile will be missed, but your legacy lives on. Thank you for the memories, unforgettable performances and always leading with your heart. Wishing you the best in your next innings, off the field, Gabbar!," tweeted Virat.

In his illustrious career, runs effortlessly came off Dhawan's bat. He represented India across all formats, but ODI was his forte. In 167 appearances, the southpaw produced swashbuckling performances and racked up 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties.

In the longest format of cricket, where he stitched up memorable partnerships with Murali Vijay, Dhawan garnered 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6. His Test career was laced with seven tons and five half-centuries.

In the T20I format, Dhawan made 68 appearances and scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties.

In the domestic circuit, Dhawan played 122 first-class cricket matches and handsomely scored 8,499 runs at an average of 44.26, including 25 centuries and 29 fifties.

In List A, Dhawan played 302 matches and scored a whopping 12,074 runs at an average of 43.90. His remarkable statistics are further glistened by 30 centuries and 67 half-centuries.

Dhawan is also the second-highest run-getter of all time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 6,769 runs in 222 matches at an average of 35.25, with two centuries and 51 fifties.

He also secured an ICC Champions Trophy with India in 2013 and an IPL title with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016.

