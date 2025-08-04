"Future of our Test team looks bright....": Rajeev Shukla on England series

New Delhi [India], August 4 : With India registering a spectacular victory in the final Test against England and levelling series 2-2, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla hailed the team's performance and said the future of Indian Test cricket looks bright.

The 'Shubman Gill era' era started with immense promise and fighting spirit as relentless spells from Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj denied England a series win in Oval, leaving them six runs short of a 374-run chase.

"It is certainly a spectacular victory. Although the series is tied at 2-2, Indians feel like we have won because our players have performed remarkably,' Shukla told ANI.

"People have taken a keen interest in this Test series, whether watching in the stadiums or on their TV sets. This series brought the Test series to life...Be it (Washington) Sundar's century, KL's (Rahul) consistency, the performance of our new bowlers. (Mohammed) Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and (Jasprit) Bumrah have done exceptionally well. The way Rishabh Pant showed spirit and played after getting injured is incredible. Our team did well against an experienced team. Dhruv Jurel was brilliant as a wicketkeeper. New players and characters have emerged out of this series, and the future of our Test team looks bright," he added.

After England opted to bowl first, they reduced India to 153/6. A 58-run partnership between Karun Nair (57 in 109 balls, with eight fours) and Washington Sundar (26 in 55 balls, with three fours) was the most meaningful part of the inning as India was bundled out for 224 runs. Apart from Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul, Josh Tongue (3/57) was also good.

In the second innings, four-fers from Siraj (4/86) and Prasidh Krishna (4/62) reduced England to 247, despite a 92-run opening stand between Zak Crawley (64 in 57 balls, with 14 fours) and Ben Duckett (43 in 38 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and a fifty by Harry Brook (53 in 64 balls, with five fours and a six). They led by 23 runs.

In India's second innings, key contributions came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (118 in 164 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes), Akash Deep (66 in 94 balls, with 12 fours), Ravindra Jadeja (53 in 77 balls, with five fours) and Washington Sundar (53 in 46 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes). Sundar stitched a very crucial 10th wicket stand with Krishna, with the latter scoring nothing out of it and Sundar doing all the hitting.

They all took India to 396 runs, giving them a 373-run lead and setting a target of 374 runs for England to win the series.

India started well, reducing England to 106/3. However, fine centuries from Harry Brook (111 in 98 balls, with 14 fours and two sixes) and Joe Root (105 in 152 balls, with 12 fours) troubled India with a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. At one point, England was 317/4 on day four. However, a late surge by Siraj (5/104) and Krishna (4/126) shifted the pressure to England, and they were left six runs short, bundled out for 367 runs.

The series is drawn 2-2, reflecting the true nature of how well-fought the series was. The Shubman Gill era has started with immense promise and fight, giving signs of a bright future.

