Gaby Lewis joins exclusive list as Ireland create history in Dublin

Dublin [Ireland], August 14 : Gaby Lewis joined a group of just 11 women's players with multiple T20I centuries as Ireland claimed a narrow seven-run victory over Sri Lanka in Dublin.

Lewis smashed 119 from just 75 deliveries to help Ireland post a big total of 173/3 and Sri Lanka fell agonisingly close to chasing the runs down courtesy of half-centuries to Harshitha Samarawickrama (65) and Kavisha Dilhari (51*) on Tuesday.

It was Lewis' second T20I century for her country following her 105* against Germany in 2021 and means the right-hander is now one of just 11 female players to have scored two or more centuries in the shortest format of the game, as per the ICC.

Fatuma Kibasu of Tanzania and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu have both scored three T20I centuries, while Lewis joining West Indies duo Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews, England's Danni Wyatt, Australia pair Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney, Uganda's Prosscovia Alako, Romania's Rebecca Blake and Esha Oza of the United Arab Emirates as players with two.

Lewis hit 17 fours and two massive sixes during her innings against Sri Lanka, combining for a 119-run stand with Orla Prendergast (38) to help Ireland to a big total that proved too much for the visitors to chase.

It was Ireland's first-ever victory over Sri Lanka in women's cricket and helped the European side level their T20I series at 1-1 ahead of a three-match ODI series that commences in Belfast on Friday, as per the ICC.

