"Gaikwad has the ability to do well in all formats....": Mohammed Kaif after CSK star's maiden ODI ton

New Delhi [India], December 3 : Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif hailed batter Ruturaj Gaikwad for his maiden ODI century, highlighting his grind in domestic cricket and reckoned that his "brilliant technique" could help him excel across all formats of the game.

Ruturaj, who earned a recall in the ODI squad for the first time after a heavy grind of domestic cricket and a 'Player of the Series' award for India A series against South Africa A, overcame the sour taste of failure at Ranchi, scoring his maiden ODI century and stitching a record 195-run stand with legendary Virat Kohli during the Raipur ODI on Wednesday.

Kaif highlighted Ruturaj's grind in List A cricket since his 132 on debut against Himachal Pradesh in 2017 and feels that the batter can "adjust anywhere" despite being an opener.

"He made his List-A debut eight years back and scored 132. He has been playing since then, and he has scored runs consistently in domestic cricket and got an opportunity now. He scored a timely hundred because it was a long wait. It looked like he would get scared by the bouncers bowled by (Marco) Jansen but he was not. He has scored so much in domestic cricket and the IPL. He is not the one who will get scared. He plays on merit and plays very less risky shots. Any batter who plays fast bowling and spin well can play anywhere. He is an opener but scored a hundred at number four. He can adjust anywhere," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

The former cricketer noted that while many cricketers get picked after "one-two good IPL knocks", it took consistent runs in domestic cricket for Ruturaj to get noticed, and his game based on "merit" and "brilliant technique" could help him do well across all formats.

"Many players get picked for India after 1-2 IPL good knocks. But this guy (Gaikwad) has scored continuously for seven to eight years in domestic cricket. This is why I am genuinely happy that he got an opportunity, and he seized it by scoring a hundred," he said.

"Gaikwad has the ability to do well in all formats. I am telling it because he plays on merit, he has a brilliant technique, he is calm and composed. Look at his first-class numbers, look at his IPL numbers, look a his List-A numbers. You will know that he can play well in every format," Kaif noted.

Now in eight ODIs, Ruturaj has scored 228 runs at an average of 28.50, with a century and a fifty each. In 23 T20Is for India, the right-hander has scored 633 runs at an average of 39.56 and a strike rate of over 143, with a century and four fifties in 20 innings, with a best score of 123*.

In 90 List-A matches, he has scored 4,547 runs in 87 innings at an average of 56.77, with 17 centuries and 18 fifties, and a best score of 220*.

After last playing ODIs in 2023, he could not win a recall back in the format due to the rise of Shubman Gill at the opening slot and the solid presence of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order. However, with Gill, now the ODI skipper, out due to a neck injury, and Shreyas Iyer also recovering from a spleen injury, the CSK skipper has finally got a chance, and he would like to do well in the final ODI scheduled for Saturday.

Gaikwad was recently adjudged as the 'Player of the Series' in India A's series win over South Africa A, with 210 runs at an average of 85.00 and a century and fifty. In his last eight matches before this ODI series, including domestic cricket outings and 11 innings, Gaikwad had scored 724 runs at an average of 90.50, with three centuries and fifties each and a best score of 184 for West Zone against Central Zone in Duleep Trophy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor