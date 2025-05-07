New Delhi [India] May 7 : Head coach of Indian cricket team Gautam Gambhir, Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, seamer Umesh Yadav and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh hailed the Indian Armed Forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that India will always rise, stronger and more united.

In a post on X, Gautam Gambhir said, "Jai Hind!."

Umesh Yadav also hailed Indian Armed Forces for the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that "Proud of our Indian Army for the success of Operation Sindoor. Big salute to our brave soldiers! Jai Hind."

Yuvraj Singh posted a story on his Instagram ,"The strength of our nation lies in the unity of its people and in our shared reslove to pretect what is right. We stand together, not just as a country, but as one team, against every force that threatens peace. There can be no room for terrorism in a world that seeks harmony. India will always rise, stronger and more united. Jai Hind #OperationSindoor."

Chakravarthy also posted a story on his Instagram.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor in the media briefing consisting of foreign secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi.

While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that the 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

