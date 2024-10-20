"Games like these happen...": Indian skipper Rohit after eight-wicket loss to NZ

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 : Following a loss to New Zealand in the first Test, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged that "games like these" happen, while further affirming to move forward and give it all as a side in the next two Tests.

Bengaluru's crowd witnessed history in the making as Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke shined to deliver a crushing eight-wicket loss to India on Sunday, despite a fine fightback from Indian batters in the second innings after being bowled out for 46 runs.

This is the first Test win by the Blackaps in India since 1988.

Speaking after the match, Rohit said, "It was a good effort with the bat in the second innings. We did not bat well in the first innings. So knew what was ahead and couple of guys stood out. When you are 350 behind you can't think too much about it, just got to see the ball and bat."

Rohit lauded Sarfaraz and Pant for their fine knocks, saying that everyone is on the "edge of their seats" while watching them play.

"Rishabh left a few balls and then played shots. Sarfaraz showed great maturity as well. I said in my press conference that we knew it will be sticky early on but we did not expect to be out for 46. New Zealand bowled well and we failed to respond to that. Games like these happen. We will move forward. We lost a game against England and won four games after that. We know exactly what is needed from each one of us," he concluded.

Chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) showed some fight for India, but Will Young (48*) and Rachin (39*) helped Kiwis complete a comprehensive win.

Earlier, India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 from 52 balls, with six fours) and skipper Rohit Sharma (52 from 63 balls, with eight fours and a six) gave India a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Sarfaraz then took charge, first forming a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli (70 from 102 balls, with eight fours and a six) and later a 177-run stand with Pant (99 from 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India lose seven wickets for just 54 runs, with the middle order failing to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke (3/92) and Matt Henry (3/102) took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling the Indian batting line-up just when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra (134 from 157 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and a quickfire 65 from Southee (73 balls, eight fours, and four sixes) helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway (91 from 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry (5/15) and O'Rourke (4/22) ran through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal (13) and Pant (20) managed to reach double figures.

Brief Scores: India: 46 and 462 (Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99, William O'Rourke 3/92) lost to New Zealand: 402 and 110/2 (Will Young 48*, Rachin Ravindra 39*, Jasprit Bumrah 2/29).

