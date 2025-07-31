Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 31 : Former captain Sourav Ganguly had special praise in store for "outstanding" Test skipper Shubman Gill and felt "proud" about the brand of cricket that India has exhibited in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

Gill has cracked the formula of success in England and unleashed a fusillade of strokes to script a record-shattering overseas tour. From Leeds to London, England's inexperienced bowling attack has failed to contain the Indian captain.

Under his captaincy, India has given England a run for their money, whether an inspired performance at Edgbaston or a stubborn draw in Manchester. Even though India endured setbacks at Headingley and Lord's, they fought with unrelenting spirit, something that makes the former BCCI president proud of the team.

"Shubman Gill has been outstanding. If you give people the responsibility, you will get them to deliver as well. He has batted outstandingly in the series. For Indian cricket, the quality has been fantastic right throughout (generations), and it makes me feel really proud," Ganguly said during a press conference.

In the fifth and final Test at The Oval in London, Gill shattered legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series. In 1978-79, the "Little Master" had garnered 732 runs during a home series against the West Indies, during six Tests and nine innings at an average of 91.50, with four centuries and a fifty. His best score was 205.

Gill breezed past Gavaskar by piling up 737 runs in nine innings at an average of 92.12, with four centuries in nine innings and his best score of 269. Notably, Gill is also the highest run-getter in the five-match contest. The 25-year-old stands 38 runs shy of becoming the Indian with the most runs in a bilateral Test series, a record which Gavaskar holds.

He could have achieved the feat during the first innings after flaunting his robust technique under London's gloomy sky. However, in a lapse of concentration, Gill pushed the ball and sprinted for a single, only to realise halfway through the crease it was never possible. Gus Atkinson picked the ball and sent the timber rattling to have Gill run out on 21(35).

