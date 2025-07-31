Ganguly points out reason behind spinner Kuldeep Yadav's omission from 5th Test playing XI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 31 : Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly opened up on spinner Kuldeep Yadav's omission from the playing eleven throughout the five-match Test series against England away from home, saying that he should have played the previous three matches because without quality spin, it is not easy to take 20 wickets in a Test match.

With Team India using three pacers and two spin bowling all-rounders for The Oval Test, once again, Kuldeep missed out on an opportunity to play a Test match in England. While Kuldeep played one match in England back in 2018 and went wicketless, he has a fine record against England, taking 21 wickets in six matches at an average of 22.28, with best figures of 5/72.

He has not played any Test cricket since the first Test against New Zealand in October 2024. Since his Test debut in 2017, he has played just 13 Tests, taking 56 scalps at an average of 22.16 and four five-wicket hauls. The decision not to play Kuldeep has attracted criticism as he is a wicket-taking spin bowler, as suggested by his strike rate of 37.3, which is the highest among all spin bowlers with at least 50 Test wickets. In 13 Tests, he has taken 56 wickets, with four five-wicket hauls.

Speaking at a press event in Kolkata, Ganguly said, "Because England has gone with four fast bowlers and left some grass on the pitch, I presume. If they have gone with four fast bowlers and no spinners in frontline, there could be more grass on the surface for the seamers. I would have to see (the match). But maybe that is why Kuldeep did not play."

Ganguly added that Kuldeep should have played in the second, third and fourth Test, pointing out England's helplessness in taking wickets during the final day of the fourth Test at Manchester, which ended in a draw, with centuries from skipper Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

"But he, I wish, had played at Manchester, Lord's and Birmingham. Without quality spin, you will find to get teams out on day five of a match. At Manchester, India batted, and the pitch had a bit of rough and turn (on the final day), but they did not have any quality spin. That is why they did not get 20 wickets. In past, there have been quality spinners in great sides, be it Graeme Swann, Monty Panesar (for England, Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran (for India) Ashwin, to get wickets on day five. Kuldeep is someone India must look at to play in the future," he concluded.

At the end of the first session, India was 72/2, with Sai Sudharsan (25*) and Gill (15*) unbeaten. India lost openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) and KL Rahul (14) early, reduced to 38/2.

England won the toss and opted to field first. The series is currently in England's favour by 2-1.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

