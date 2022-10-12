Ganguly refuses IPL chairman post, gets ousted from BCCI

Sourav Ganguly is set to leave BCCI's president's post after the end of his term. The former India captain had taken over as BCCI's chief in October 2019 and will leave the top job after the completion of his three-year term next week. He is all but set to be replaced by Roger Binny.

Ganguly was present in the BCCI office when Binny filed his papers. But as per Cricbuzz, he was disappointed and wanted to continue as BCCI's president. A report in PTI has also suggested that Ganguly wanted to continue. The report adds that he was offered IPL Chairman's post but he politely declined. "Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position," a BCCI source told PTI. Multiple reports have suggested that Ganguly won't be going to ICC as he doesn't have the backing. The former India captain has stayed silent and a clear picture regarding his future should be out soon.

Ganguly was a member of the Delhi Capitals coaching staff before he took over as BCCI's president and he might make his return to the T20 league. He also worked as a part-time commentator during ICC events and could be seen in the commentary box again.