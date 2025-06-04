Gary Stead set to step down as New Zealand coach in June

New Delhi [India], June 4 : New Zealand men's head coach Gary Stead will step down from his position when his contract expires at the end of June, according to the official website of the ICC.

Stead, who had already departed as white-ball coach, was ruled out of a Test-only role after New Zealand Cricket's decision to employ one head coach across all three formats.

The coach enjoyed a prolific seven years in the role, with the team claiming an ICC World Test Championship victory in 2021, topping the Test Rankings, and claiming a momentous 3-0 Test series sweep of India away from home last year.

The side also sat in top spot in the ODI rankings in his tenure, reaching the final of the Men's Champions Trophy 2025, Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, and the T20 World Cup 2021, among other semi-final appearances at global tournaments.

An emotional Stead reflected on his time with great fondness.

"There's been some amazing memories over the past seven years based around a group of fantastic and talented people who have gone out to give their best for their country, each other and for the fans," he said, as quoted from the official website of the ICC.

"Brendon McCullum and Mike Hesson had left the team with strong values and a style of play, and I've just tried to build and shape that further to grow our ability to be consistent in everything we do," he added.

"It's been nice to be competitive across all three formats and I'd like to think that regardless of results, the opposition know the BLACKCAPS are a team that won't fold and will always show the grit and determination to compete," he noted.

"To work alongside some of New Zealand's best cricketers and have had a ringside seat to every training and match has been very special and an absolute honour," he said.

"For a country with five million people and limited resources, we comparatively perform outstandingly well against the other powerhouses of the game," he remarked.

"I'd like to wish the new coach well and the team every success in the future," he said.

As New Zealand look to his replacement, 53-year-old Stead has outlined his intention to carry on in his coaching career.

"I'll initially take some time to refresh and recharge, but I still have the coaching bug and will look to explore opportunities at home and abroad where I can look to share what I've learned from my 30 years of professional sport as a player and coach," he said.

Kane Williamson led the tributes for Stead's contribution to New Zealand cricket.

"Steady gave absolutely everything to the team," Williamson said.

"There was no one more hardworking and passionate about seeing the Black Caps grow and succeed," he added.

"He was always thorough in his planning and preparation and will go down as one of our best coaches, but an even better bloke," he noted.

Stead's final few weeks in charge will see him join the Black Caps' winter camps as players ready for their tour of Zimbabwe in July and August.

