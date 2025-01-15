Gautam Gambhir Accuses Sarfaraz Khan of Leaking Dressing Room Conversations During Australia Test Series: Reports

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has reportedly accused young batter Sarfaraz Khan of leaking confidential dressing room conversations during the recent Test series against Australia. According to News24 Sports, Gambhir made the accusation during the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s review meeting on January 11.

Sarfaraz, who did not feature in any of the five Tests, is said to have shared details of Gambhir’s angry speech following India’s defeat in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Gambhir reportedly expressed frustration over the team’s poor performance and criticised the batters for not adjusting their approach to the match situation.

Gambhir had previously addressed the issue in the lead-up to the Sydney Test, stressing the importance of maintaining confidentiality in the team environment. “Debates between coach and player should remain in the dressing room. Stern words. They were just reports, not truth,” he said. “Indian cricket will be in safe hands till honest people stay in the dressing room. The only thing that keeps you in the dressing room is performance.”

Gambhir’s remarks came after a string of reports about tensions within the squad. Following the Melbourne Test, a report from The Indian Express claimed that Gambhir expressed his frustration, saying, “Bahut ho gaya” (Enough is enough), accusing the batters of not adapting their game to the team’s needs.

India’s performance in Australia raised doubts about Gambhir’s coaching methods, and the coach’s future was scrutinized following India’s 0-3 Test series defeat to New Zealand at home last year.

Gambhir will now turn his focus to the upcoming white-ball series against England, which includes five T20Is and three ODIs, followed by the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19 to March 9.