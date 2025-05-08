Gautam Gambhir and other Indian cricketers applauds Rohit Sharma on his retirement from Test

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and several current and former Indian cricketers applauded Rohit Sharma after he announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday.

Taking to social media, Gambhir posted on X: "A master, a leader & a gem."

https://x.com/GautamGambhir/status/1920151989939314715

Indian opening batter KL Rahul posted on his Instagram story, "Been an absolute honour opening the batting with you, playing with and under your leadership. Congratulations on all your achievements. Will miss u in the dressing room."

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan posted on his instagram,"Congratulations on your test career. 2021 test series in England will be remembered for your heroics. Go well in your next phase."

Indian wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant posted on his Instagram, "Your presence and impact will echo in the dressing room forever. ALways love @RohitSharma45 bhai."

Indian opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal also posted on his Instagram," Rohit bhai, sharing the crease with you in whites was nothing less than a blessing. Thank you for everything."

Former Indian crickter Yuvraj Singh posted on his X handle, "Test cricket asks a lot of you - grit, patience, and character. Brotherman, you gave it everything and yet made it look effortless. From a quiet fighter to a leader at the top, your journey in whites has been special. Proud of you, go well @ImRo45."

https://x.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1920150882143879539

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a celebrated chapter in his international career. The 38-year-old batter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news, expressing gratitude to fans and reflecting on his journey in the longest format of the game.

Rohit made his Test debut against the West Indies in November 2013 and went on to represent India in 67 Tests. He amassed 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties.

His highest score of 212 came during a memorable home series against South Africa in 2019. He finishes as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format.He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013.

Despite immense promise and some great knocks, the 'Hitman' initially struggled to solidify himself as a top-choice batter in the longer format, especially in tours away from home. From 2013-18, Rohit played just 27 Tests, scoring 1,585 runs at an average of 39.63, with three centuries and 10 fifties in 47 innings.

His best score was 151. The right-hander struggled away from home, particularly in testing South Africa, England, New Zealand and South Africa (SENA) countries. Success in these nations is often considered a hallmark of a great Indian batter.

Rohit's dominance at home was unmatched, having scored 2,535 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 51.73, with 10 centuries and eight fifties across 55 innings. His struggles, however, were evident in overseas conditions, where he accumulated 1,644 runs in 31 Tests at an average of 31.01, with only two centuries and 10 fifties in 57 innings.At neutral venues, he featured in two Tests, scoring 122 runs at an average of 30.50, with a best of 43.

His finest moment overseas came in the 2021-22 Pataudi Trophy in England, where he emerged as India's leading run-getter, scoring 368 runs in four Tests at an average of 52.57. The series included a memorable knock of 127, his only century in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

