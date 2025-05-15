Gautam Gambhir and Wife Visit Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai Ahead of India-England Tour; Watch Video

The head coach of Team India, Gautam Gambhir, and his wife Natasha visited the iconic Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai's Dadar on Thursday, May 15, to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha ahead of India's tour to England. Gambhir to coach Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma-less Men in Blue for their upcoming tour. The video of a husband and wife praying in the temple has been shared on social media and has gone viral.

Gautam Gambhir and Wife Visit Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Indian cricket team's Head coach Gautam Gambhir, visited Siddhivinayak Temple with his wife to seek blessings pic.twitter.com/Yp85YHyp62 — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2025

Gautam Gambhir's tenue will test the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with five-match home series against all-round England with Sharma and Kohli already stepped away for long term format, the responsibility of taking India forward now falls on Gambhir's shoulders with help of young players like, Shubman Gill, who is expected to be named Test captain. Rishabh Pant, already a proven performer in overseas conditions including Australia, England, and South Africa, is likely to be his deputy.

India's journey was a bit challenging as they had already failed to qualify for the World Test Championship final, indicating a tempestuous phase post-New Zealand's whitewash of India in the subcontinent. India will meet England in a pivotal five-match series next June for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27.