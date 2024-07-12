Gautam Gambhir attends Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Newly appointed Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and his wife Natasha Jain joined other celebrities at the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday.

Earlier this week, a new era in Indian cricket began after Gambhir succeeded Rahul Dravid as the new head coach.

Gambhir, during his playing days, was known for his aggressive style of play. He carried his aggression when he stepped into the management role, where his aggression was on display during his time as a mentor with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer also graced the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant.

The opulent wedding promised a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today's wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

