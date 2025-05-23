Gautam Gambhir BREAKS Silence on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s Test Retirement, Says….

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has responded for the first time to the recent retirement of senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket, calling their decision deeply personal and denying any external influence. Speaking to CNN-News18 ahead of the squad selection for the England tour scheduled for May 24, Gambhir clarified that neither he nor the selectors had any role in the duo’s decision to step away from the longest format of the game. “When you start playing and when you decide to retire, it is entirely a personal choice,” Gambhir said. “No coach, selector or any individual has the authority to tell a player when to retire.”

Kohli and Rohit, two of India’s most accomplished Test cricketers, had announced their retirement from the format earlier this month. Their absence from the England tour has sparked concern among fans and experts about India’s batting strength in challenging overseas conditions. Gambhir, however, sees it as a moment for younger players to rise. “Yes, we will miss two very experienced players, but this also gives a chance to others,” he said. “Someone will have to step up and take responsibility. That is how new heroes are made.”

The former opener cited India’s triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, where the team succeeded without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. In his absence, bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakravarthy delivered match-winning performances. “I remember when Bumrah was unavailable. I said then as well that someone missing creates an opportunity for another to do something special,” Gambhir said. “I believe the same can happen now.”

Kohli ended his Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. Rohit, meanwhile, scored 4,301 runs in 67 Tests, with 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries at an average of 40.57.

India are set to face England in a high-stakes Test series later this year, and the team’s new leadership will look to fill the void left by two of the game’s modern greats.